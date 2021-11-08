Here’s why Jerry Jeudy didn’t finish his bow and arrow celebration vs. Cowboys

After hauling in a catch in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy motioned as if he was about to pull back an arrow on an imaginary bow.

Jeudy then stopped himself and trotted back to the huddle. So why didn’t he complete the celebration?

Last week, Jeudy was fined $12,875 for his bow and arrow celebration against the Washington Football Team. The NFL considers it an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, viewing it similar to a player simulating shooting a gun.

Not wanting to pay another fine, Jeudy stopped himself from completing the celebration again on Sunday.

That fine had me second guessing lol #INeedMyCheese https://t.co/zvXwlZT94N — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) November 7, 2021

Jeudy finished the game with a team-high eight targets. He caught six passes and totaled 69 receiving yards in Denver’s 30-16 win on the road.

Jeudy now has 16 receptions for 180 yards in three games this year, an average of 11.3 yards per catch. He just returned from an ankle injury two weeks ago and will aim to have a big role on offense in the second half of the season.

List