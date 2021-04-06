Why 'Jeopardy!' guest host Aaron Rodgers is bugging Michael Felger

Felger gets creative to roast 'Jeopardy!' guest host Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Aaron Rodgers performed admirably as the guest host of "Jeopardy!" on Monday night. He also opened himself up to some inventive forms of criticism.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback (and former "Celebrity Jeopardy!" champion) drew plenty of positive media attention for smoothly navigating the guest host role and taking a contestant's burn in stride.

But on NBC Sports Boston's "Boston Sports Tonight," co-host Michael Felger wasn't interested in pumping Rodgers' tires. Felger, a Milwaukee native and Packers fan, turned the "Jeopardy!" format around on Rodgers to call out the QB's transcendent talent into more success with Green Bay over the years.

"This NFL quarterback who is often mentioned in the same breath as Tom Brady had the ball three times in the fourth quarter of his last NFC title game with a chance to go ahead or tie the ballgame and failed to score a touchdown all three times," Felger said to co-host Michael Holley.

We're guessing you know the answer -- or in this case, the question.

To watch Felger's full takedown of Rodgers, check out the video above.