Why Jenkins star Lorenzo Cowan flipped from Kentucky to commit to this Pac-12 program

Jenkins senior Lorenzo Cowan's recruitment took a turn this week as the defensive end de-committed from Kentucky and pledged to the University of Southern California on Friday.

Cowan, whose older brother Tavion Gadson is a freshman defensive lineman at Kentucky, announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was backing off from his commitment to the Wildcats on Wednesday, and posted "Cali Here I Come!" on Friday in a post that showed him wearing a No. 10 Trojan jersey.

Cali Here I Come❗️✌️ pic.twitter.com/mLKv3QIhJw — Lorenzo Cowan (@LorenzoCowan10) December 15, 2023

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound edge rusher took a trip to Los Angeles last week to visit the USC campus and talk with the coaching staff — and he made quite the impression. Trojan coach Lincoln Riley and USC's outside linebacker's coach Roy Manning reciprocated with a cross country trek to visit Cowan and Warrior head coach Tony Welch in Savannah at Jenkins.

"It was a great visit, they came out and got what they were looking for," Welch said. "They are good guys. We talked a lot about football, and they were really interested in Lorenzo. They were looking for a great player, but also wanted a high character kid, and that's who Lorenzo is. They loved that he was so sincere and compassionate about the game."

Cowan committed to Kentucky in September with plans to join his brother with the Wildcats, but when he got the offer from USC soon after that — the tides began to turn.

"Lorenzo had been to Kentucky so many times with his brother, he knows it like the back of his hand," Welch said. "But I just think USC was a better fit for him. The coaches told him he will have the opportunity to compete for a starting job right away."

Cowan was instrumental in the Warriors underdog playoff run this year as Jenkins came out of Region 1-5A as a No. 4 seed and knocked off No. 1 seed Arabia Mountain on the road 14-13, before another upset of Dutchtown in a 28-27 road victory. Cowan had 11 tackles and a pair of sacks in those wins and blocked an extra point late to preserve the win over Dutchtown.

On the season, he had 76 tackles, including 11 for losses and eight sacks, with 12 quarterback hurries and eight passes defended.

"USC is getting a great player, and an even better person," Welch said.

