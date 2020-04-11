Why Jayson Tatum believes Steph Curry is top 20 player of all time

Outside of the Bay Area, Steph Curry's greatness seems to always be up for debate.

Whether it's Jay Williams claiming (wrongly) that Curry isn't one of the two best ball-handlers in the NBA or Michael Jordan absurdly stating the two-time NBA MVP isn't a Hall of Famer yet, the shots from the older generation keep coming.

But one of Curry's peers, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, believes Curry is the best point guard in the NBA right now.

Then Tatum backed that up with some high praise for the only unanimous league MVP.

"Steph's a top 20 player of all time, bro," Tatum said this week during an Instagram Live interview with Pep Stanciel, a basketball skills coach and consultant.

"Steph changed the game bro," Tatum said. "They don't want you to shoot mid-range no more."

You will find no argument here. Considering Curry's impact on how the game of basketball is played today, he has to be viewed as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

The older generation might not be sold on Curry's greatness, but the current generation definitely is. They've played against the three-time NBA champion. They know what's up.

