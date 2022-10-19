Why Jaylon Johnson believes Bears are close to winning games again

Why Jaylon Johnson believes Bears are close to winning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With three-straight defeats, there’s no two ways around it: The Bears find themselves on a losing streak. With dates against the Patriots and Cowboys on the road, then the Dolphins at home it’s easy to see how their losing streak could double to six games, too. The Bears remain confident that they’re close to turning things around, however, no matter how bad it looks from the outside. They recognize that the run defense hasn’t been good enough, or that recently they’ve struggled to score in the red zone. But they’re trusting in the process, they’re trusting in their coaches, and they trust their coaches when they say the Bears are close to winning again.

“We are doing some things better, but I feel like a lot of that is overshadowed by the loss,” said Jaylon Johnson.

It’s true that the Bears have done a much better job moving the ball between the 20s recently. The offense has managed to create more explosive plays, and the pass defense has steadily improved, too. It’s the glaring errors that make the losses seem so much worse. Velus Jones’ muffed punt, or Justin Fields overthrown ball to a wide open Ryan Griffin loomed large as missed layups, especially since the team lost by only five points. In Johnson’s mind, that’s why the Bears are close. If they can simply execute on a more consistent basis, they’ll have a great chance of winning those games instead of losing.

“Like any other team, there are some things to improve,” Johnson said. “I feel like if we won our close games, I feel like the conversations around this team would be different. But we’ve shot ourselves in the foot these last few games.”

The key for the Bears will be to keep working if they keep losing. Extended losing streaks can undo a group, and unravel any hopes of progress. Just look at the last few Bears seasons under Matt Nagy. Now that Matt Eberflus is running the show with H.I.T.S. the challenge will be to make sure players don’t tune out his message or his strict loafs grading.

Johnson doesn’t see that becoming an issue, though.

“Hopefully there’s no fatigue when we’re losing. I feel like everyone should have if anything more energy to stop the bleeding, and I feel like that’s kinda where we’re at right now, trying to stop the bleeding and trying to figure it out.

“Everybody has been in a situation where they’ve had their backs against the wall and had to fight their way out of it. I feel like that’s really the situation that we’re in. There’s times in crunch time, times where a play has to be made, and we haven’t been on the right side of making those plays. I feel like at the end of the day, we just got to find a way. I feel like it’s different for each individual person, but we got to find a way to win our individual matchups to help the team win.”

