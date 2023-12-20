Why Jaylen Thompson signed with Michigan State football despite 2023 coaching change

The Tennessean asked it's members of the 2023 Dandy Dozen to write in their own words why they signed with each college.

Jaylen Thompson announced his commitment to Michigan State last December and has remained loyal to his decision despite a coaching change.

Here is why Jaylen Thompson signed with Michigan State football in his own words:

Michigan State was the school that has always been a constant for me.

They always check in with not just me, but my family as well. We can all just pick up the phone and call the coaches and know that they will answer is important for my family. It shows them that I am a priority not just as a football player, but as a person as well.

I am signing with them because although the coaching staff changed, the atmosphere didn't. The end goal, the feeling, the message stayed the same.

I know that I will develop not only as a player but as a man. I feel like this opportunity with Michigan State will lead me into opportunities that my parents did not have. To think that there are so many players who want the opportunity to play college ball, to play for them, and they still make me a priority. They make my family a priority.

Another reason why I made this decision is that when I got hurt and had to have surgery, other schools kind of cooled it on my recruitment. They did not think I would make a recovery and be in a position to help their program and I understand that.

At the end of the day, everyone wants to make their program a force to be reckoned with. But with Michigan State, there were no second thoughts, they kept pursuing me. They checked on me and that means a lot.

