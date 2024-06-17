Why Jaylen Brown has the most to gain by winning a title with the Boston Celtics

Star Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has the most to gain by winning a title with the Celtics in the eyes of many, and there is a good case for why that is. The other starters not named Jayson Tatum are, more or less, near the pinnacle of where their perception will get to with or without a title.

And while a title will help further cement Tatum’s place among the league’s elite players, such a win would firmly put Brown into the same milieu. This is the hardest step for a player to make, save cracking into top-five player status, which neither Brown nor Tatum are likely to achieve merely on winning a title alone.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins, Brian Windhorst, and Molly Qerim recently debated this on an episode of “First Take.”

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire