Why Jaylen Brown deserves the Eastern Conference finals MVP award

There seems to be a small subset of NBA fandom who do not get why star Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown deserves the NBA’s 2024 Larry Bird Eastern Conference finals Most Valuable Player award. And some of them are Celtics fans, at that.

But even they should be able to admit that Brown had at least as good a case as anyone else on the team, and few if anyone can say that they had a greater impact. On the most recent episode of the CLNS Media “The Big 3 NBA” podcast, hosts A. Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lewis, and Gary Washburn recapped the Celtics sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Finals.

They reflected on Brown winning the ECF MVP over Jayson Tatum, and make their guesses on how Tatum will perform in the 2024 NBA finals, and discuss the recent Stephen A. Smith comments regarding Brown. Check it out below!

