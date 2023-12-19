Why Jaxon Smith-Njigba's game-winning TD for Seahawks 'looked familiar' to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba secured the Seattle Seahawks' latest win with 28 seconds left Monday night.

Trailing 17-13 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock found the former Ohio State wide receiver in the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown after he ran down the sideline, securing the catch two steps ahead of the cornerback/

With Smith-Njigba's reception came the Seahawks' seventh win of the 2023 season.

But to Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Smith-Njigba's highlight reel catch was nothing new.

That looked familiar 🤧😂 — Marvin Harrison Jr. (@MarvHarrisonJr) December 19, 2023

"That looked familiar," Harrison posted on X (formerly Twitter) Monday night.

Soon after Smith-Njigba's catch, Ohio State fans took to social media, posting a side-by-side video of Smith-Njigba's final touchdown of a three-score performance in the Buckeyes' 48-45 2022 Rose Bowl win against Utah.

Tied at 38 with less than five minutes left in the game, Smith-Njigba ended a nine-play, 85-yard scoring drive with a 30-yard touchdown reception from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

In the 2022 Rose Bowl, Smith-Njigba finished with 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

After limited playing time for the Buckeyes in 2022, Smith-Njigba was selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, becoming the third Ohio State wide receiver in two years to be a first-round pick.

In 14 games, Smith-Njigba is third on the team in targets (79) and receptions (53), bringing in 541 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

