Why Jason Zandamela will be a centerpiece of USC’s offense in the Big Ten

USC football added its 12th commitment in the 2024 class earlier this week, landing four-star offensive lineman Jason Zandamela.

The top-five interior lineman from Clearwater Academy in Florida committed to the Trojans. Offensive line coach Josh Henson has another high-quality lineman to work with when the Trojans begin their new era in the Big Ten Conference.

Zandamela, who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 285 pounds, is ranked as the No. 62 prospect nationally in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.com. He’s the No. 2 interior offensive lineman. Zandamela chose USC over Florida State, Georgia, Miami and Oklahoma.

Here’s 247Sports.com’s scouting report on Zandamela:

“A former rugby player that spent much of his youth in Mozambique before moving to the United States. Is still relatively new to the game of football, but is quickly figuring things out after starting at center as a junior for Clearwater Academy International, which has cemented itself as a hub for overseas talent. Naturally squatty base allows him to find plenty of leverage while a powerful upper half makes his initial punch rather effective. Shifts his weight well for someone listed at 285 pounds and doesn’t have much issues getting east or west. Also doesn’t struggle to get to the second level and put his nose on a linebacker, which suggests that he could thrive in a pin and pull-heavy offensive scheme. Will need to keep progressing and continue to soak up any and all coaching, but fluid movement patterns, explosive hips and prototypical frame (has a 81.5-inch wingspan on file) make him one of the more intriguing interior offensive line prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter in the middle at the Power Five level, but someone that will likely need a few years of seasoning before they are ready to go on Saturdays. NFL upside.”

Zandamela is the Trojans’ third OL commit so far in this 2024 class, joining three-stars Hayden Treter (Englewood, Colorado) and Manasse Itete (Modesto, California).

Four-star offensive tackle Makai Saina, out of Texas, also took an official visit with the Trojans this weekend. USC remains a top contender for three-star Isaiah Garcia, out of Utah, who visited earlier this month.

