Why James Franklin is turning down music at Penn State practices before Northwestern game

It’s common in college football for a coaching staff to do whatever it can to simulate the noise and intensity of a hostile venue as a team prepares for a road game.

This week, Penn State coach James Franklin is opting for a slightly different approach.

As the No. 7 Nittany Lions get set for their game at Northwestern Saturday, Franklin said Wednesday that he wasn’t blasting music at practice, as he and many others across the sport typically do. The quieter practices will better prepare his players for the atmosphere that will await them at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

Near the end of Penn State’s practices, coaches usually turn up Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” at a high volume, but didn’t do so this week.

“It’s usually blaring,” Franklin said Wednesday at a weekly post-practice media availability. “They were asking me to turn it up today and I said ‘No.’ Just little things like that.”

#PennState practiced with no music today at the end of the practice today to prep for #Northwestern 😅



James Franklin: "They were asking me to turn it up today and I said no."



— Happy Valley Insider (@PennStateRivals) September 28, 2023

It’s a seemingly small step in preparation for the Nittany Lions in advance of their second road game this season. But it’s a notable one.

Last week, Penn State had its annual White Out game, with 110,830 fans cramming inside Beaver Stadium to create a charged, prime-time setting that helped carry the Nittany Lions to a 31-0 drubbing of Iowa.

The environment that will greet them at Northwestern figures to be drastically different.

The Wildcats have averaged 17,500 fans at their two home games this season, including a crowd of just 20,148 in Week 4 to watch them take on Minnesota in their Big Ten home opener. The Wildcats rallied from a 21-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to earn a 37-34 win in overtime. In a conference with some of the most palatial venues in college football, Ryan Field is the league’s smallest stadium, with a capacity of 47,130.

Compounding matters is the early start time, with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT.

It’s a transition Franklin believes could be jarring, prompting him to do whatever he can to mitigate that impact.

“I think just being very honest about what it’s going to be like,” Franklin said. “These guys are 2-0 at home. You look at Northwestern and they’ve typically had good home records. Why? Because it can be challenging to play there. They’re used to the environment. Other people may not be. It’s going to be very different than what we played in last week.”

Northwestern football home record

While Northwestern has won both of its home games in 2023, it struggled at Ryan Field last season, going winless in six contests (including a loss against FCS Southern Illinois). The Wildcats lost their three Big Ten home matchups last season by an average of 29 points per game.

On its way to a 1-11 record last season, Northwestern had an average home crowd of 28,697: the smallest figure in the Big Ten. Because of their longstanding issues drawing a large audience as a small, private school in a huge, pro-sports-centric market, Wildcats games at Ryan Field are liable to large turnouts of opposing fans when they host some of the Big Ten’s preeminent powers like Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

Saturday will be the Nittany Lions’ first game in Evanston since 2017, when they beat Northwestern 31-7.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Penn State turning down practice music to prep for Northwestern game