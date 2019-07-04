Why Jalen Rose still believes in Warriors despite losing Kevin Durant originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

For the first time, in a long, long time, the Warriors will enter an NBA season as underdogs.

With Kevin Durant departing for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency, and Klay Thompson out for multiple months with a torn ACL, Golden State's dynasty could be crumbling down. ESPN's Front Office Insider Bobby Marks believes the Warriors won't even make the playoffs next season.

Fellow ESPN analyst Jalen Rose begs to differ.

"I anticipate the Warriors will make the playoffs," Rose said Tuesday on ESPN's "Get Up."

The three main factors Rose brings up is the trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Let's not forget that Curry won two NBA MVP awards before Durant joined the Warriors and was the first to be voted unanimously for the top honor. Green should ultimatey be motivated next season as he enters his contract year, too.

"If you say they're not going to make the playoffs, to me what you're saying is Steph Curry should never have been a unanimous MVP in this league on a 73-win team," Rose said. "And you're saying to me, Draymond Green is not going to play like a max player, which I think he is next year in the final year of his deal.

"And Klay Thompson will return at some point in the season."

Until the Big Three of Steph, Draymond and Klay aren't Warriors, don't count the Dubs out of the playoffs.