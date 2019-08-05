Why Jalen Rose calls Draymond Green 'brilliant' signing $100M extension

Draymond Green could have been an unrestricted free agent after the 2019-2020 NBA season. The star forward didn't wait until then to cash in, though.

Green signed a four-year, $100 million extension with the Warriors on Saturday. He'll now make $118 million over the next five years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Former player and current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose believes Green, a fellow Michigan native, made the right decision by signing with the Warriors this offseason.

"Now he gets a chance to cement his legacy for a team that's gonna retire his jersey, a team that he's probably gonna have a statue along with the guys he got a chance to play with," Rose said Monday morning on ESPN's "Get Up."

"A brilliant decision by Draymond."

Ultimately, Rose says Green showed self-awareness by signing the deal.

"For a guy that's going into his eighth year, that has already won championships with the Golden State Warriors, averaged seven points this year and didn't make the All-Star team, he's the perfect example in the NBA of mastering your role," Rose said. "And Draymond Green has done that."

Would Green be a $100 million player if he wasn't on the Warriors? It's hard to say. His numbers -- 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game last season -- certainly aren't worth such a hefty contract. But Draymond, who has been voted to the All-Defensive team five times, is a perfect fit for coach Steve Kerr's scheme -- especially on a roster full of sharpshooters such as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Story continues

Fit can be everything, and Rose brought up examples such as Dwight Howard leaving the Orlando Magic, Carmelo Anthony leaving the Denver Nuggets and Deron Williams leaving the Utah Jazz as what could have happened had Draymond decided to head elsewhere down the line.

"If you leave the Golden State Warriors, you don't know what you're getting into," Rose said.

[RELATED: Draymond Green looks to prove he's worth $100 million]

For now, and the foreseeable future, Green will continue to be the heartbeat of Golden State.

Why Jalen Rose calls Draymond Green 'brilliant' signing $100M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area