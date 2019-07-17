Why Jalen Rose believes Warriors will make NBA playoffs next season

The Warriors have reached the playoffs seven straight seasons, which is the longest streak in franchise history.

And according to ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, the Dubs will make it eight consecutive appearances next season.

"They'll be in the seven seed," Rose said Wednesday morning on ESPN's morning show, Get Up. "Steph Curry probably won't play all 82 games for obvious reasons. Draymond Green is gonna be terrific this year in a contract season.

"Klay Thompson isn't playing. D'Angelo Russell is gonna supplement them very well on the offensive side. But defensively, he and Steph in the backcourt are gonna struggle against the best guards in the Western Conference."

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic recently asked Curry about "load management," and the two-time NBA MVP issued a very strong response:

"Hell nah. We've got a great opportunity to build something special with some hungry guys looking to prove themselves. At the end of the day, I've never been the type to show up with any other mindset than to do what you do - hoop."

As for Draymond -- it might not be a contract year for him after all, as he is eligible for an extension and reportedly is open to signing a new deal.

Klay is expected to return at some point, but probably not until after the All-Star break.

Russell averaged 21.1 points and 7.0 assists last season, and could be even better with improved talent around him.

The Warriors absolutely have a bunch of question marks and it's going to be fascinating to see how it all unfolds.

In case you are curious, here is how Rose ranked the seeds in the West:

Rockets

Nuggets

Clippers

Blazers

Lakers

Jazz

Warriors

Spurs

