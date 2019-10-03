If you believe what Jaguars owner Shad Khan says, then the Jaguars aren't interested in trading Jalen Ramsey.

After a slow start, Jacksonville has been revitalized by quarterback Gardner Minshew and - along with every team in the AFC South - is 2-2 and right in the thick of things.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But Jalen Ramsey still apparently wants to be traded. And Khan, at least for now, has put that idea to bed.

#Jaguars owner Shad Khan tells AP's @APMarkLong they're not trading Jalen Ramsey: "We're still looking at what is the right thing for the Jaguars, and I think right now the best thing is to have him be part of the team." — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) October 3, 2019

For the Ravens, that should be welcome news, at least for the time being.

On an episode of "Golic and Wingo," ESPN's Chris Mortenson reported that four teams were interested in Ramsey. One of those teams was the Ravens.

Mortenson's interview was first spotted by Bleeding Green Nation. The other teams reportedly interested were the Eagles, Chiefs and Chargers.

But patience, in this case, is the smartest play for the Ravens.

Ramsey's contract is currently more affordable than his play would indicate, as he has a cap hit of just 7.429 million dollars this season and 13.703 million next season. For one of the top defenders in the league, the contract is more than fair.

But the Ravens are 2-2 with a game against the Steelers upcoming. A loss, and the Ravens are then on a three-game losing streak with a road game against the Seahawks and home game against the Patriots - after a game against the Bengals - still in the immediate future.

The cost to get Ramsey will be high, and it's been reported that multiple first round picks won't get the deal done, either. Unlike what the Steelers did early in the season by acquiring Minkah Fitzpatrick, it's a tough sell to give away so many picks when the Ravens can't be sure how the season will turn out and where they'll pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The argument can be made that Ramsey is worth multiple first round picks, but for the Ravens, he's just not worth that at this particular moment.

Giving away a pick that has the potential, should the season get away from the Ravens, to be a higher pick in a draft with multiple quarterbacks projected near the top isn't smart business. Patience, in this case, will be key.

Naturally, the Ravens don't expect to be picking near the top of the draft, nor should they. But the Ravens defense has struggled in the last three weeks with communication and execution issues across the defense.

Would the Ravens benefit from a player like Ramsey to pair across the field from Marlon Humphrey? Absolutely. And there would be no doubt that the Ravens would have the best secondary in the NFL with Ramsey's addition.

But the problems over the last three weeks have extended beyond the secondary. The team struggled with run fits and recently released Tim Williams in an effort to try and improve the team's pass rush. They've signed two inside linebackers to try and help the front seven, too. Simply, there's more than just one issue to solve.

So for now, the Jaguars' apparent disinterest in trading Ramsey is a good thing for the Ravens.

A wait-and-see approach, to see how both their and the Jaguars' situation with Ramsey unfolds, is the smartest thing to do right now.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Why Jalen Ramsey isnt the answer for the Ravens...right now originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington