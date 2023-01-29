Why Jalen Hurts is so tough to defend 'NFL GameDay Morning'
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, Steve Mariucci, Michael Irvin, and Emmanuel Sanders discuss what makes Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts so tough to defend for opposing defenses.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, Steve Mariucci, Michael Irvin, and Emmanuel Sanders discuss what makes Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts so tough to defend for opposing defenses.
We're sharing our grades and evaluations of first-year GM Ryan Poles and HC Matt Eberflus in the latest episode of our Bears Wire Podcast.
The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft. Green Bay's bread and butter in the NFL Draft is selecting offensive linemen on day three of the draft. ...
There aren't many former Cardinals more popular than Larry Fitzgerald, so it's noteworthy that he's stumping for Sean Payton to be Arizona's new head coach:
According to a new report, the Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target.
Who do the NFL experts pick to win this matchup of epic proportions? We've compiled their choices, and here's what they're saying.
As of Tuesday night, word around the league was that the Broncos were closing in on making a decision regarding their next head coach. Five days later, a report has emerged that they’re basically going back to square one. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the Broncos have recently done research on other candidates, in [more]
Brock Purdy's rookie season has been anything but typical, and the 49ers QB shared the biggest lesson he has learned so far.
A final prediction for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC title game.
Setting the stage for Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.
Patrick Reed is involved in yet another rules controversy after the American declared that, despite TV suggesting otherwise, he was “100 percent certain" that it was his ball lodged up a tree in Dubai. His insistence permitted him a favourable drop and spared him a walk back to the tee.
The NFL may never see a defense like the 1985 Bears ever again.
The Dolphins spent big to get a respected defensive coordinator.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts arrived at Lincoln Financial Field in a snazzy suit for his team's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.
McIlroy's impressive run of form could lead him to a memorable win.
ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay says he thinks the Houston Texans "will do everything they can" to trade with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick.
The Packers could trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason and the team prefers to move on from him, according to Adam Schefter
Max Homa has perspective, yes, but after winning for the first time as a dad, Homa offered somme insight into why he works harder now than ever.
Giants Wire takes an early look at the New York Giants' in-house free agents and breaks down who should be re-signed and who should go.
Jayson Tatum may have fouled LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night, but he wasn't about to admit it. Here's how the Celtics star reacted to the controversy.
Four teams fight for a ticket to the Super Bowl.