Why Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith are leading Eagles' best rookie class since Andy Reid era

PHILADELPHIA − The season has yet to start, but it's already becoming clear that the Eagles have higher expectations for this rookie class than perhaps any since the 2012 class had five players start multiple games.

That might not be evident in the amount of rookies starting the Eagles' season opener against the New England Patriots on Sept. 10.

First-round picks in defensive tackle Jalen Carter and edge rusher Nolan Smith might not be on the field for the opening snap on defense, but they will be main components of the Eagles' rotation at both positions.

The same could be true for third-round pick in safety Sydney Brown, who might not start Week 1 next to Reed Blankenship. But Brown could work his way in as a third safety, then start before the season is over.

Brown has quickly moved up the depth chart this summer, going from the third team when training camp opened in late July to getting some first-team reps ever since a strong performance in the first preseason game Aug. 12.

"I walked into rookie minicamp (in May) not understanding a damn thing about this defense," Brown said. "And now I’m understanding the different concepts and what my (role) is on the field ... I’m not close to where I want to be, so I’m just looking forward to the future and what lies ahead."

Carter, meanwhile, has quickly become a force in the middle, rotating in with the first team. The Eagles might have purposely limited Carter's exposure in the preseason games so the Patriots won't have much video to study. Carter played a total of 9 snaps in the first two games.

He didn't play in the finale Thursday night against the Colts, a 27-13 Eagles loss.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was quick to downplay some of the superlatives about Carter from players such as right tackle Lane Johnson and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. Johnson said Carter is making players "look silly," while Cox said he loves watching Carter "destroy people."

"We're looking forward to the contributions that he's going to make because I think that he's shown that he's really going to be able to help us," Sirianni said. "He's just got to put his head down and keep getting better every day, which I know he will because he's done it the last two months here."

Smith played more than Carter in the preseason games, but he did miss a few days last week with a shoulder injury suffered against the Browns on Aug. 17. He, too, didn't play Thursday night against the Colts.

The other members of the Eagles' rookie class are third-round pick Tyler Steen, an offensive lineman; fourth-round pick Kelee Ringo, a cornerback; and sixth-round pick Tanner McKee, a quarterback.

None are expected to play much, if at all, this season. Steen, who played left tackle in college, was initially competing with Cam Jurgens for the starting right guard spot. But Jurgens won that job handily, so Steen could serve as a backup at both right guard and tackle.

Ringo, meanwhile, is behind starters Darius Slay and James Bradberry, and top backup Josh Jobe.

McKee had a strong preseason, to the point where he outplayed veteran backup Marcus Mariota in the preseason games while getting plenty of playing time in each of the three games. McKee threw for 453 yards total, completing 54.2% of his passes for a passer rating of 78.1.

Those numbers are hardly eye-opening. McKee will transition to third string, behind Jalen Hurts and Mariota, and knows he likely will not play this season.

"Getting ready like you’re the starter when you know your chances of playing are probably pretty slim, it’s definitely a challenge," McKee said.

How does Eagles' rookie class compare to others heading into Week 1?

If Carter, Smith and Brown all start on defense against the Patriots, it would give the Eagles more rookie starters in Week 1 than at any point in the last 10 years at least. Even in 2012, the Eagles only had one rookie start Week 1.

Here's a year-by-year breakdown going back to 2012:

2022: No rookies started Week 1. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, the first-round pick, started five games, but played sparingly after an ankle injury midway through the season. The only other rookie to start a game last season was safety Reed Blankenship, who started five games in place of the injured Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Blankenship was an undrafted free agent.

2021: Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, the Eagles' first-round pick, was a starter right away, and second-rounder Landon Dickerson became a full-time starter in Week 3.

2020: Wide receiver Jalen Reagor was the first-round pick, and he started Week 1. But he was traded to Minnesota in the summer of 2022, and is a deep reserve. The other player who developed into a full-time starter was Hurts, the second-round pick. He started the final four games in place of the ineffective Carson Wentz, and has been a starter ever since.

2019: No rookies started Week 1, but second-round pick Miles Sanders did start often while sharing carries with Jordan Howard. First-round pick Andre Dillard never developed into a starter with the Eagles.

2018: The Eagles "hit" on every draft pick, but none were immediate starters. Second-rounder Dallas Goedert was behind Zach Ertz. Fourth-rounder Avonte Maddox was a backup, and the other fourth-round pick, Josh Sweat, spent his first season on injured reserve. Matt Pryor, an offensive lineman in the sixth round, became a starter elsewhere, while seventh-rounder Jordan Mailata was a project when he was drafted.

2017: The Eagles didn't have anyone start as a rookie. The only remaining player from that class is first-round pick Derek Barnett.

2016: Wentz started Week 1, but only after the Eagles traded Sam Bradford eight days before the season started. Third-round pick Isaac Seumalo was a backup who started five games late in the season.

2015: First-round pick Nelson Agholor was a full-time starter from Week 1, while third-round pick Jordan Hicks became one early in the season until he suffered a season-ending injury. Second-round pick Eric Rowe started late in the season.

2014: Jordan Matthews, a second-round pick, was the only full-time starter.

2013: First-round pick Lane Johnson was an immediate starter. Ertz, taken in the second round, only started three games that season as he was behind Brent Celek. Third-round pick Bennie Logan became a starter late in the season.

2012: Second-round pick Mychal Kendricks was the only fulltime starter that season. Cox, a first-rounder, became one early in the season. Other rookies to start multiple games that season were third-round pick Nick Foles, fourth-round pick Brandon Boykin (as a nickel corner) and fifth-round pick Dennis Kelly.

That team finished 4-12, and head coach Andy Reid was fired after the season.

