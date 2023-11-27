Why Jacksonville State football wasn't eligible to play in CUSA title game

While Jacksonville State lost to New Mexico State to end the regular season, its fate in the CUSA championship was already sealed.

In any other year, the matchup between Jax State and New Mexico State would've been for a spot in the CUSA championship game. However, the Gamecocks weren't eligible to play in the conference title match – the same reason the Gamecocks needed to wait until this week to see if they would be able to play in a bowl game.

Why couldn't Jacksonville State play in CUSA title game

Jacksonville State is in the second season of its transition from a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team to a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). During the two-year transition period, teams are not able to participate in postseason play, with minimal exceptions.

For that reason, Conference USA did not all the Gamecocks to play in their title game.

It is the same reason the Gamecocks were not official ASUN champions last season as well.

Who is playing in the CUSA football title game?

Liberty earned its spot by going undefeated in conference play, while New Mexico State had earned its spot before the regular-season finale against Jax State. Either way New Mexico State won the teams' matchup and would have qualified, but their spot was wrapped up regardless.

What's next for Jax State?

Jax State finished with an 8-4 record. While it was ineligible to play in the CUSA title game, it was in a position to play in a bowl game since not enough FBS teams finished the season with at least six wins.

The Gamecocks will learn their postseason destination on Sunday, Dec. 3, during bowl selection day.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Why Jacksonville State football was ineligible for CUSA title game