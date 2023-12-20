Why this Jacksonville State football recruiting class is a great first step in FBS

Jacksonville State football proved a lot of college football fans wrong with its early success when the Gamecocks transitioned to the FBS level this season, going 9-4 with a bowl win, but its days like Wednesday that show the trajectory of the program.

The Gamecocks chose to focus on area of need: brining in some big bodies for the line, including through the transfer portal with Cam Jones, a 6-foot-8 offensive lineman. They have the sixth-best class in CUSA and 134th in the nation according to 247 sports, but that hasn't updated for the five three-stars the school announced on Wednesday.

The gem of the class is running back Justus Savage, who had Power Five looks. It shows Jax State is serious about staying at the top of not only CUSA but the Group of Five as a whole. The program added pieces at places that coach Rich Rodriguez pointed out were areas of concern going in: offensive skill positions, linebackers, safeties and both sides of the line. Rodriguez thinks that Jacksonville State is close to be where it wants to be on the line, especially looking at last years class.

ROSTER TAMPERING: Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez makes accusation of roster tampering

FULL CLASS: Jacksonville State football announces 2024 class during Early Signing Period with 10 signees

PORTAL TRACKER: Jax State football transfer portal tracker 2023: Who is joining, leaving the Gamecocks, Rich Rodriguez

"We have some guys who look like, KD Arnold, Cameron Griffin, Daveion Harley – those guys look like Division 1-A offensive lineman. That part looks that way, and certainty there are others," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez thinks getting the program where he wants it will get easier as coaches don't have to sell the vision of moving up in division, and soon there will be a new facility. This year served as proof of what the Gamecocks hope to accomplish moving forward.

"We moved up with some success this year already, going to a bowl game. Typically when coaches sell, they're selling a dream or a vision that not yet happened; but the good part is our guys can see that," Rodriguez said.

While there is still work to be done in building a top Group of Five roster, this year's class is will be a major stepping stone. Rodriguez said his staff isn't done recruiting this class and will continue to look at prospects at all levels, including high school players and the transfer portal.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State football 2024 signing class good first step in FBS