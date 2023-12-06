Why Jackson State football needs to pluck Texas Southern QB Andrew Body from transfer portal

Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor is in a precarious position. Taylor is in the second year of a three-year contract. In other words, no man's land when it comes to recruiting and building the football program. With no more than year left on his deal, Taylor can't tell recruits he will be in Jackson for four more years.

With the transfer portal open, it is imperative he find a quarterback. Taylor believes JaCobian Morgan, who transferred from Syracuse last season could be the answer.

The 6-foot-4, 227-pound Morgan started four games and played in six this season. He has three years of eligibility left. He was named SWAC offensive player of the week and SWAC newcomer of the week in successive weeks.

Morgan was 83-of-123 passing for 842 yards with 10 touchdowns with one interception with a 67.48% completion rate. Morgan’s most valuable assets are throwing the ball, and the ability to run, making him a dual threat. He also rushed for 150 yards and six touchdowns.

Two caveats about Morgan − he has a penchant for fumbling the ball, committing an astonishing eight. He was also injured against Alcorn State.

In a make-or-break season, this is why Taylor needs to recruit former Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body, who has entered the transfer portal.

Here is why Jackson State needs to recruit Body

Favorite to win the SWAC

Just as iron sharpens iron, the battle for the starting quarterback between Morgan and Body would make the room and team better. If the Tigers were to get Body, they would automatically vault to favorites to win the East Division in the SWAC.

Andrew Body has experience

The 6-1, 190-pound Body started for Texas Southern for two seasons. He played in 23 career games where he was 304-of-536 passing for 4,108 yards with 27 touchdowns and rushed for 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns.

In the 2023 preseason SWAC poll, he was voted second team behind the preseason player of the year, Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa.

JACOBIAN MORGAN SWAC PLAYER OF THE WEEK Jackson State quarterback JaCobian Morgan selected SWAC offensive player of the week

Best quarterback in the SWAC returning

Body was voted SWAC Newcomer of the Year in 2021. He led Texas Southern to a 5-6 record in 2022, but the Tigers fell to 3-8 in 2023 and coach Clarence McKinney was fired.

Body will be the best quarterback in the SWAC instantly no matter what team he goes to. He will also have two seasons of eligibility left.

If Body committed to JSU and won the starting job, he would provide leadership and have the talent to break records former quarterback Shedeur Sanders set in 2021 and 2022.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football should add QB Andrew Body from transfer portal