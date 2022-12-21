Why Jack Sanborn's impressive rookie season didn't surprise Bears

Why Sanborn's impressive rookie season didn't surprise Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Jack Sanborn's rookie season officially ended Tuesday when the Bears placed the linebacker on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Sanborn was one of the lone bright spots for a Bears' defense that opponents have ripped to shreds over the second half of the season. The undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin took over as the Bears' starting MIKE linebacker in Week 9 after Roquan Smith was traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

Since Week 9, Sanborn has notched 49 tackles, two sacks, and 24 stops, according to Pro Football Focus. At the very least, he has solidified a roster spot for himself in 2023 and put himself in the equation to be the starting MIKE.

For an undrafted rookie to make that big of an impact isn't unheard of, but it's also not the norm. Sanborn went undrafted due to questions about his athleticism and perceived lack of NFL speed. But the draft analysts missed that Sanborn's instincts and play recognition make his game speed faster than his test speed.

Either way, the rookie's success did not come as a surprise to the Bears. They saw what a lot of other teams didn't.

"No. No, no, no," defensive coordinator Alan Williams said Wednesday when asked if Sanborn surprised him. "Well, then people say, ‘You should’ve drafted him early.’ Well, ha, no. I would say, why put a ceiling on a guy? All the guys, sometimes a guy like Jack doesn’t get drafted because you go, ‘Hey, he didn’t put up some of the numbers, and the other guys get drafted sooner because they can run.’ Our guys do a phenomenal jobー I’m talking about the front office, Ryan Poles and his crewー they do a phenomenal job of just looking at the tape first and going, ‘This guy’s a football player, this guy tough. He finds the ball. He hits the ball.’

"Coach Eberflus would say the No. 1 job of a linebacker is to hit the football. Jack did that at Wisconsin at a high level. He did it at high school at a high level. Usually those guys that do that, it translates. Usually it translates over. Jack, he just doesn’t run a 4.4, but he’s a football player. So, no, I was not surprised."

Sanborn made the most of his opportunity. He was a reliable player in the middle of head coach Matt Eberflus' defense, who almost always found himself in precisely the place he was supposed to be.

He became a player who personified the Bears' H.I.T.S (hustle, intensity, takeaways, smart football) principle.

"Just his maturity. His ability to handle that space," Eberflus said Tuesday about Sanborn. "Coming in there, we had some injuries and whatnot and being able to function. And then the production. He had a lot of tackling production. His instincts we saw, and we saw that during training camp, so we were excited about that. He's an impactful player, and we're excited to have him.

Sanborn was looking forward to the homestretch of the season, hoping to work on ball production and lowering his target area on tackles. Those are valuable game reps he won't be able to make up.

But those were reps needed to hone a craft. To sharpen his iron. Not to cement his place with the Bears.

Sanborn did plenty of that over a six-game stretch in which he showed toughness, grit, smarts, and a hunger to get better.

As Williams said: "He's a football player."

One the Bears are happy is in Chicago.

