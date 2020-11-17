Why Jack Grealish's massive calves are fundamental to his success

England's Jack Grealish, centre, gets past Ireland's Shane Duffy during the international friendly soccer match between England and Ireland at Wembley stadium in London, England, Thursday Nov. 12, 2020. - AP

From the moment Jack Grealish received the ball deep within his own half, Hector Bellerin would have known he was in trouble. With his Aston Villa side already 2-0 up at the Emirates Stadium earlier this month, Grealish charged towards the empty space in Arsenal territory with Bellerin in furious pursuit.

As he chased Grealish down the wing, Bellerin might have expected the Villa captain to feint inside, dribble past him on the outside or attempt to deceive him with a typical change of direction. Instead, Grealish got physical. When Bellerin came close, Grealish simply lurched his body sideways, like a rugby forward dismissing the challenge of a frail winger. Bellerin went flying, Grealish kept going, and Villa scored their third.

It was a moment that underlined the changes in Grealish’s game, and his body, over the past few seasons. He has always had the technical ability to beat players with a dribble or a piece of skill but now the 25-year-old, so impressive on England duty this week, has the physical power to match.

One look at Grealish’s unusual physique is all it takes to see where that power comes from. His legs are bulging with muscle, to such an extent that his enormous calves are now famous in their own right. So prodigious are his lower leg muscles that he has to wear his socks low to prevent injury. “A lot of socks are so tight around my calves that they give me cramps,” he said.

The calves are increasingly a source of public fascination, and they are also at the root of much of his footballing strength. Grealish’s disproportionately strong legs provide him with a physical edge, even over the finely-tuned athletes of the Premier League, and his style of play allows him to make the most of that advantage.

Grealish thighs

One of the key functions of the calf is to control acceleration and, crucially, deceleration. Unlike most attacking players, Grealish’s game is built on slowing down his opponents, often coming to a stand-still, before exploding away in an instant.

Story continues

“Some guys just take off with the ball,” says Jim Pate, senior physiologist at the Centre for Health and Human Performance. “Grealish likes to hesitate, getting the defender to slow down with him before taking advantage of his fast acceleration. The calf muscles help him control his change of pace from high to low.”

According to Dr Charlotte Apps, a senior lecturer in biomechanics at Nottingham Trent University, recent studies show that calf muscles “contribute particularly in the braking phase and push-off phases in the change of direction”.

The power in Grealish’s calves means he can be constantly up on his toes, ready to react in an instant. “If you want to change direction and be light on your feet, you are going to have to be on your toes,” says Pate. “A tennis player is a great example: just look at the size of their calves.”

Grealish’s bottom-heavy body also helps him to change direction at speed. “Big legs lower your centre of mass,” says Pate. “And the lower you are, the more able you are to stay upright when you change direction. You look at players like Eden Hazard and Lionel Messi, and they are just lower to the ground. When you are a bit taller like Grealish, your body has to adopt a slightly different configuration. In Grealish’s case, it seems like his calves have ballooned.”

There is a protective element to this, too. Since the start of last season, Grealish has been fouled 196 times in the Premier League, comfortably more than any other player. He is the most frequently kicked player in the division, and yet his body has so far proved robust.

“Grealish’s calves are stopping him from blowing out his knee or destroying his ankle,” says Pate. “Strength and muscular condition are key fundamentals to injury prevention. If we develop good strength in an area that is going to be tested, it will be more resilient. The strength helps him to manage the load that is placed upon him.”

Grealish has said he does not work specifically on his calf muscles, claiming they run in the family. But he has certainly worked on his all-round strength over the last few years, regularly returning to the Villa training ground to do additional gym work after training. With the help of strength and conditioning coach Oli Stevenson, Grealish has bulked up so much that Steve Bruce, his former manager, last year described him as a “beast”.

Speaking at the start of last season, Grealish said: "When I first broke onto the scene I thought I could do everything without doing the stuff behind the scenes. I felt like I would just let my feet do the talking, but that isn't the case. I think the only person who can get away with that is Messi.”

Last year, Villa head coach Dean Smith quipped that there must be “a lot of girls out there” who are admiring Grealish’s calves. They are frequently referenced in television commentary, too, as a light-hearted distraction from the seriousness of the game. But those muscles are not just for show — they are fundamental to his movement as an athlete, and to his success on the pitch.