Why J.L. Mann all-state receiver Mikel McClellan added long snaps to expertise

J.L. Mann’s punt team lined up at the Greenville County Jamboree and at center on the offensive line was the Patriots' 5-foot-9, 165-pound all-state wide receiver.

Mikel McClellan had more than 2,000 yards of total offense last high school football season. He made 56 catches for 1,167 yards and 14 touchdowns. He returns kicks. He plays some defense. He’s the holder on field goals and extra points. He played quarterback two years ago when the top two guys were injured.

But long snapper?

“He can do it,” J.L. Mann coach Scoot Watson said.

McClellan proved that in preseason. And with his speed, 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash, he was up on the punt returners in a blink.

J.L. Mann (2-0), No. 6 in the Upstate’s Super 25 but still unranked in the Class AAAAA statewide media poll, plays host at 7:30 p.m. Friday to Woodruff (1-1).

High school football Week 2: Upstate schedule | Upstate predictions

The Patriots would rather not use McClellan at long snapper, for safety’s sake and also to give him a breather. Junior lineman Leo Makosiej did some of the long snapping in that final preseason tune-up at Furman’s Paladin Stadium and took the starting job.

“We found a better one,” McClellan said. “But I can do it if needed.”

If Makosiej gets hurt or struggles at all, the Patriots won’t hesitate to put more purpose on their all-purpose.

“We weren’t sure at long snapper until probably the week of our first game,” Watson said. “At the jamboree, that’s when we kind of figured out who was going to be the long snapper. Leo has done great. Mikel would absolutely be the guy if we needed him. He was snapping and was the first one down there. That’s a good thing.”

Week 1 top performers: Greenville | Spartanburg | Anderson and Pickens

Wide receivers to watch in 2023: Greenville | Spartanburg | Anderson and Pickens

JL Mann's Mikel McClellan (4) is tackled during a game against Riverside High School that resulted in a 45-14 win for the Patriots on Friday, August 25, 2023.

The quarterback situation happened quickly. Then-sophomore starter Ethan Anderson suffered a knee injury on the Patriots' first play of 2021 and was out for the rest of the year. Backup Joe Pietrobono soon got hurt, too.

“Here comes Mikel,” Watson said.

“It wasn’t what we were planning,” McClellan said.

He had been the quarterback of the D team as an 8th grader two years earlier. So, he went back to working on passing instead of catching.

“We implemented some new pass plays and run plays,” McClellan said. “It worked. It got the job done. But I want to get the ball out in space and do something. I don’t like playing quarterback.”

“I don’t like him playing quarterback, either,” Anderson said.

864Huddle's Dandy Dozen series: No. 12 Knai Cook | No. 11 Jayden Wilson-Abrams | No. 10 Avery McFadden | No. 9 Joshua Williams | No. 8 Steven O'Dell | No. 7 Jimmar Boston | No. 6 Watson Young | No. 5 Julius Tate | No. 4 Dashun Reeder | No. 3 Marcus Downs | No. 2 Blake Franks | No. 1 Mazeo Bennett

Last week in a 42-14 win against Riverside, McClellan caught seven passes from Anderson worth 182 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing three times for 53 yards.

In an area rich with wide receiver talent, McClellan might be overlooked. Four of the players in the Upstate’s Dandy Dozen, a list of top seniors in Upstate, are wide receivers. Mazeo Bennett of Greenville is a South Carolina commitment. Avery McFadden of Hillcrest and junior Mikkel Sinner have Group of Five offers.

But McClellan has no offers.

“Mikel definitely deserves a lot more recognition than he’s gotten,” Anderson said. “Part of that could be his size. But at the end of the day, he shows that size doesn’t matter at all. He’s making plays. He’s doing things that other guys like Avery McFadden and Mazeo Bennett are doing. He’s just electric.”

Todd Shanesy covers Upstate high school athletics for the Greenville News. Suggestions and corrections always welcome at todd.shanesy@shj.com or @ToddShanesySHJ on X, formerly Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: JL Mann all-state WR also long snapper