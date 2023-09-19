Why IU’s failures on Louisville’s final drive were ‘microcosm’ of defensive struggles

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football’s defense felt a lingering sense of disappointment on Monday coming off a 21-14 loss to Louisville.

The Hoosiers had a chance to live up to their “Swarm D” mantra when the offense turned it over on downs at the 1-yard line with less than five minutes left in the game by forcing a quick punt or turnover.

Louisville had other plans.

The Cardinals converted a pair of third down attempts during the stretching including a third and nine. They had four first downs on the possession, matching the total they had in the second half.

There wasn’t anything tricky about about their strategy either — they ran for 43 yards on the nine-play drive while only attempting one pass. They had 12 carries for 41 yards on the ground in the half before that.

“There was so much emphasis about this phrase: Do your job, and I felt like that kind of broke down,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “Those last few plays were kind of a microcosm of the whole game, especially the first half, for our defense.”

The breakdowns in the first half were more obvious.

Indiana allowed Jack Plummer and Jamari Thrash on a pair of explosive pass plays including an 85-yard touchdown that helped Louisville take control. Allen said the secondary had momentary lapses in eye discipline that allowed Thrash to get open.

The Hoosiers defense was more effective in the second half, but Allen saw more costly individual breakdowns on film during that last drive. A prime example of that was Louisville’s first play on the drive when Plummer for a 13-yard gain on a bootleg to his right.

Linebacker Anthony Jones was in position to make the play, but bit on the play fake.

“We brought pressure from one side obviously, and then you've got to understand that he's (Plummer) going to get flushed out away from the pressure,” Allen said. “...And so just to not have that executed properly was kind of telling for some other things that happened, even earlier in the game, especially in the first half when we weren't getting off the field on third down. It just takes one person to not be able to do your job.”

Indiana lost contain on Plummer again when Louisville converted the third and nine. The two carries accounted for 33 of the 42 rushing yards the quarterback had.

“Just got to be tighter on our run fits and do some things better, and it's really about execution to me,” Allen said.

The goal for Allen and defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri is to make those mistakes a teaching moment for a defense that’s heavily relying on transfers new to the program as well as a handful of redshirt freshmen (Jamari Sharp and Phillip Dunnam) getting the first extended playing time of their career.

“That's one thing it goes back to, hey, ten guys can do your job,” Allen said. “If one guy doesn't, then it's a negative play for us. So we've got to do our job. We've got to trust the guys around to do theirs; you've got to trust the fitters on the run to do theirs, so you can stay back and play things top-down per the coverage.

So that's a growth opportunity for some young guys and expect them to be better because of it.”

