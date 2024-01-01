Why isn't Jayden Daniels playing in ReliaQuest Bowl? LSU QB's status vs. Wisconsin

There will be plenty of quarterback-needy teams in the NFL once the draft rolls around in April and LSU senior quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to be one of the top prizes.

After being a top-10 preseason pick, the Heisman Trophy winner led the Tigers to a 9-3 season and the Tigers take on Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1. Like many players who are not in the College Football playoffs and are projected to be high draft picks, Daniels will end his collegiate eligibility and won't be spending a sixth year in school.

Here is more information about why Daniels opted out of the matchup between LSU and Wisconsin:

Why isn't Jayden Daniels playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl?

Daniels' decision to skip a bowl game is uncommon for a Heisman Trophy winner, especially in the playoff era.

Since the college football playoffs began in 2014, seven of the previous Heisman winners have appeared in the playoff the year they won the award. Lamar Jackson in 2016 and 2022 winner Caleb Williams played in non-playoff bowl games after winning the Heisman.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who made this happen, but all great things must come to an end," Daniels said in a video announcing his decision. "I feel better about the state of the program with the quarterback moving forward. No matter what, I promise this will not be the last time y'all see That Kid around, because this is my city and my second home."

The 23-year-old Daniels is expected to not make it out of the first round in April's NFL draft and teams will be evaluating his stock along with Williams and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

Backup Garrett Nussmeier is likely to get the nod against Wisconsin and Daniels has said he will be in attendance to support his team.

Heisman Trophy winner and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels warms up before a game against Georgia State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Nov. 18, 2023.

Jayden Daniels stats

After three seasons at Arizona State, Daniels spent his final two years at LSU and in 2023, had one of the best seasons in college football history.

Daniels completed 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions, leading the nation in total offense, passing efficiency, points responsible for, and rushing yards per carry.

He became the second player in SEC history to pass for 3,500 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a single season, joining Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel, who accomplished the feat during his Heisman-winning season in 2012.

In a Nov. 11 game against Florida, he became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350 yards and rush for over 200 yards in a single game. He finished with 606 (372 passing, 234 rushing) of LSU's 701 total yards in a 52-35 victory.

The very next week against Georgia State, he had six passing touchdowns and two rushing scores, tying a school record.

Daniels also picked up his share of hardware, winning the Davey O'Brien Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year and Associated Press Player of the Year awards.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jayden Daniels isn't playing for LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Wisconsin