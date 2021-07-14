With fans barred from the Olympics, the question looms: Why isn't Japan more vaxxed?

Jeff Eisenberg
·9 min read

At a time when sports are returning to normalcy across much of the globe, the Olympics remain a dreary exception.

The Tokyo Games are caught between the mostly unvaccinated Japanese public’s COVID-19 concerns on one side and politicians who have invested too much in these Olympics to cancel them on the other.

Organizers announced last Thursday that Olympic events in Tokyo and most outlying cities will occur without fans. Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo organizing committee, called it a “sorry message,” but insisted “in order to prevent the spread, this was the only choice available for us to take.”

Athletes won’t receive a red-carpet welcome either. They must leave their loved ones at home, quarantine upon arrival, submit to frequent saliva tests and comply with a lengthy list of rules. Hugs, handshakes and high-fives are discouraged. So is venturing anywhere besides competition venues and a limited list of preapproved locations.

Japan is imposing these restrictions after other countries have relaxed their rules. In just the past few days, spectators have packed Coors Field for the MLB All-Star game, piled into Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final and lined the slopes of Mont Ventoux to witness the Tour de France’s most iconic climb.

The contrast highlights the ramifications of Japan’s long-delayed vaccine rollout. Whereas mass vaccinations slowed the spread of the virus this spring in the U.S. and Europe, about only 3% of Japanese citizens had received even one dose by mid-May.

Efforts to ramp up vaccinations before the Olympics have since dramatically helped, but Japan still lags behind other developed nations. A little over 30% of Japan is now partially vaccinated, according to Our World in Data, compared to 70% of Canada, 68% of the United Kingdom, 58% of Germany and 55% of the U.S.

“If Japan had rolled out COVID vaccines a few months earlier, it would have been possible to suppress the transmission and hold the Olympics with spectators,” said Kenji Shibuya, a former World Health Organization member now in charge of overseeing vaccinations in Soma, Japan. “But it is now in a state of emergency with low vaccine coverage in the middle of delta resurgence.”

To understand why Japan took so long to get shots in arms even with the Olympics looming, Yahoo Sports contacted a half-dozen public health experts who are either based in the country or have extensive knowledge of it. Their answers portray a vaccination system hampered by politicization, public mistrust and inadequate infrastructure.

Fans will be banned from Tokyo-area stadiums and arenas when the Olympics begin. (AP)
Fans will be banned from Tokyo-area stadiums and arenas when the Olympics begin. (AP)

Japan’s uneasiness with vaccines

Japan’s uneasiness about potential side effects from vaccines predates COVID-19 by decades.

In the early 1990s, Japan received a flurry of complaints linking its version of the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine to unexpectedly high rates of aseptic meningitis and other adverse reactions. The Japanese government responded by halting use of the vaccine in 1993, leading to outbreaks. To this day, it doesn’t recommend a combined MMR shot.

The scandal shook public confidence in vaccines, increased media scrutiny on vaccine safety and sparked a barrage of lawsuits seeking damages. When a court ruling held Japan responsible for any adverse effects from vaccines, it discouraged the government from pushing immunizations and encouraged a more cautious, risk-averse approach.

In 1994, Japan reduced the scope of its national vaccination program and made inoculations an individual choice instead of a mandatory act. Kentaro Iwata, a physician and infectious disease expert at Kobe University, described subsequent Japanese policy as “very passive” toward the development and approval of new vaccines for children, causing the country to fall behind.

Public trust in vaccines eroded further in 2013 amid unsubstantiated Japanese media reports of neurological side effects from the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. Japan withdrew its recommendation of the vaccine even though it had proven safe and effective elsewhere in preventing cervical cancer.

The country’s HPV vaccination rate dropped from 70% to less than 1%, according to a study published last year in The Lancet. The study estimated that if nothing changes, the vaccination crisis could result in nearly 11,000 preventable deaths from cervical cancer in Japan over the next 50 years.

“This is the eighth year now where the Japanese government has said, ‘If you ask for it, we’ll provide it, but we’re not going to proactively recommend it,’ ” said anthropologist Heidi Larson, director of the London-based Vaccine Confidence Project. “It’s kind of an ambiguous approach that leaves the public hesitant and questioning. If the government doesn’t promote it, people are going to think something isn’t right.”

In September 2020, Larson co-authored an analysis of global trends in vaccine confidence. Japan ranked among the countries with the lowest vaccine confidence in the world, surveys conducted across 149 countries showed.

That was the climate in Japan a year and a half ago when COVID-19 first infiltrated the island nation’s borders. The thirst for a vaccine wasn’t as strong as elsewhere in the world, nor was the country as prepared to develop one.

Japan’s success suppressing the pandemic’s first waves also lent itself to complacency. Neither the country’s death toll nor its infection rate in 2020 approached that of the U.S. or other hard-hit countries.

“The government initially did not understand the importance of vaccines and did not push forward on it,” Iwata said. “It wasn’t until later they became aware of it and now are pushing very hard.”

People line up to register for a dose of the Moderna vaccine on June 30 in Tokyo. The Japanese government has begun an after-hours vaccination campaign as it expands its coronavirus inoculation drive to include younger people. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
People line up to register for a dose of the Moderna vaccine on June 30 in Tokyo. The Japanese government has begun an after-hours vaccination campaign as it expands its coronavirus inoculation drive to include younger people. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Debate over Japan’s extra step

In 2016, a team of Japanese Health Ministry advisers warned that Japan was unprepared if a pandemic broke out. Their report described Japan’s pharmaceutical industry as uncompetitive, questioned if it could efficiently develop a vaccine for Japanese citizens and noted the risk of trying to secure vaccines abroad in a time of crisis.

Shibuya, one of the authors of the report, likened Japan’s pharmaceutical industry to its financial industry before a 1991 crash. “So many companies, a lack of competitiveness, obviously heavily subsidized, a lack of global scale,” he said.

The assessment of Shibuya and his colleagues appears prescient five years later. Japanese pharmaceutical companies lacked the resources and funding to compete with their international rivals, forcing the country to obtain COVID-19 vaccines abroad rather than develop its own.

When Japan finally secured enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to cover its population, the government faced a crucial decision. Did it make more sense to rush the vaccine to the public with COVID-19 cases on the rise and the Olympics looming in July? Or was it more prudent to stick to typical protocol and do clinical trials in Japan in hopes of proving to a notoriously wary population that the foreign-made vaccines were safe?

Japan chose a rushed version of the latter option, differing with the dozens of other nations that accepted the results of Pfizer’s multinational tests and began vaccinations right away. Haruka Sakamoto, physician and researcher at Keio University in Tokyo, criticized the Japanese government’s decision, saying it was politically motivated and “not medically necessary.”

“The government decided to conduct an additional clinical trial to counter the anti-vaccine movement, media, and opposition parties,” Sakamoto said. “Therefore, the start of the vaccination was delayed by 2-3 months.”

Even after Japan belatedly began its vaccination rollout in mid-February, progress was initially slow. As Iwata put it in May, “Achieving a high rate of vaccination was never a mission in Japan for many vaccines and now the government is struggling to do what they have never even tried.”

New York-based Yuji Yumada was part of a group of 10 physicians who sought to speed up the process by combatting vaccine resistance. In February, they launched a promotional campaign to counter social media rumors and spread lessons learned from overseas — and they used an adorable cartoon dog to do it.

Corowa-kun is a chatbot clad in a white doctor’s coat and tasked with answering user questions about the vaccine. Yumada said 80,000 people actually engaged with the cheerful-looking dog since February.

“People in Japan tend to love cartoons,” he said with a laugh.

Yumada and his colleagues researched the efficacy of Corowa-kun during the spring. More than 10,000 users responded to his survey.

“Before using this app, the users’ vaccination confidence rate was 59 percent,” Yumada said. “But after using this app, 80 percent of people had great confidence in the vaccine.”

The spread of accurate information undoubtedly helped accelerate Japan’s vaccination process, as did the increasingly dire circumstances in the country this spring. A surge in cases hampered Japan’s economy and overburdened its healthcare system, forcing hospitals in the hardest-hit cities to use waiting rooms and hallways to create extra bed space, or even turn away severely ill patients.

Recognizing the need to get shots in arms, the Japanese government allowed paramedics, dentists and lab technicians to begin administering the vaccine. More than 1 million Japanese are now getting the vaccine every day, not enough for all citizens to be eligible to get a shot in time for the Olympics but maybe by November.

How does the medical community evaluate Japan’s decision to delay vaccinating its citizens this past winter to run extra clinical trials? Six months later, the response is mixed.

Yamada said the COVID-19 vaccine might have met the same fate as others in Japan had the government not taken that extra confidence-inspiring step.

“So I can’t really say it was truly a failure,” he said, “but from the standpoint of the Olympics it was a failure.”

Sakamoto took a harsher stance.

“If the vaccine had been administered sooner, of course, the death toll would have been even lower, and the economic loss would have been less,” she said. “Also, it might have been possible to hold the Olympics with an audience.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Trae Young channels Isiah Thomas with apparent idea for Bradley Beal's replacement on Team USA

    Young shared a less-than-subtle social media message about his omission from the Team USA roster.

  • Team USA cancels scrimmage vs. Australia after Bradley Beal enters COVID-19 protocols

    Team USA had five exhibition games scheduled before the Olympics. It can now win two at most.

  • Plaschke: No more waiting, Dodgers, you need to cut Trevor Bauer right now

    It will cost them a lot of money and could lead to legal action, but the Dodgers can't wait any longer. They need to get rid of Trevor Bauer immediately.

  • Andy Fordham, world champion darts player who drank bottles of lager before competing and claimed not to practise – obituary

    Andy Fordham, who has died aged 59, was the British Darts Organisation Embassy world darts champion in 2004; a familiar figure on the international darts circuit from the mid-1990s, he enjoyed a devoted following wherever he played. He was as well-known for his physical appearance as his achievements at the oche, which were arguably modest by professional standards. But in a game inhabited by extroverts, his shyness and relaxed approach to life ensured that he was one of the most popular winners

  • Former 400-meter hurdles champion Hejnova pulls out of Tokyo

    Zuzana Hejnova, a two-time world champion in the 400-meter hurdles, won't compete in the Tokyo Olympics due to an Achilles tendon injury, she said Thursday. Hejnova's back and Achilles problems prevented her from competing this season and she won’t fully recover for the Tokyo Games, which open in eight days. “I feel much better now but to represent your country at the Olympics, you need to be in top form,” Hejnova said.

  • 24-year-old didn't get vaccinated for COVID-19. Then, had to have a double lung transplant.

    A 24-year-old man is urging young people to get vaccinated after he underwent a double lung transplant after contracting COVID-19.

  • A.J. Hawk spent a week with Aaron Rodgers, expects him to report to Packers

    A.J. Hawk spent nine seasons as Aaron Rodgers‘ teammate in Green Bay, and he just spent a week with Rodgers in Montana. And Hawk doesn’t see Rodgers being anywhere other than Green Bay this season. Hawk told Pat McAfee that Rodgers was competitive about his recent golf match against Tom Brady, and that Rodgers is [more]

  • China should provide raw data on pandemic's origins - WHO

    TEDROS: “We are asking actually China to be transparent, open, and cooperate...” The head of the World Health Organization on Thursday said that investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic in China were being hampered by the lack of raw data on the first days of spread there and urged the country to be more transparent.WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said there was a “premature push” to ignore the theory that the virus may have escaped from a Wuhan laboratory.TEDROS: "There was a premature push to, you know, especially reduce one of the options, like the lab theory. As you know, I was a lab technician myself, an immunologist and I have worked in the lab, and lab accidents happen, it's common, I have seen it happening and I had, myself, had errors, so it can happen… And we need information, direct information on what the situation of this lab was before and at the start of the pandemic.”A joint report in March by a WHO-led team that spent four weeks in and around Wuhan with Chinese researchers said that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal.It said that the laboratory leak theory was “extremely unlikely”, but other countries including the U.S. and some scientists have not been satisfied with that conclusion. China has called the lab leak theory "absurd" and said repeatedly that "politicizing" the issue will hinder investigations.TEDROS: "I think we owe it to the millions who suffered and to the millions who died, we need to understand what happened, and I hope there will be better cooperation…”Tedros will brief the WHO's 194 member states on Friday regarding a proposed second phase of study to research the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Chris Paul catches turnover bug at bad time for the Suns

    The ball was in Chris Paul's hands with 35 seconds left and his team needed a bucket to tie or take the lead in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Phoenix Suns - and the 11-time All-Star - wouldn't have wanted it any other way. The point guard did one crossover dribble to shake Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday.

  • Ford (F) Abandons Power Stroke Diesel V-6 Engine for F-150 Trucks

    Ford (F) customers should opt for the PowerBoost engine which offers a number of advantages over the Power Stroke engine in terms of power, capability and fuel efficiency.

  • Cycling-Pogacar closes in on Tour title, doping suspicions hit race

    LUZ ARDIDEN, France (Reuters) -Tadej Pogacar claimed another landmark victory in the 18th stage of the Tour de France to edge closer to retaining his title as a cloud of doping suspicions hung over the world's greatest cycling race on Thursday. Before the start of the stage, the French prosecutor's office said it had opened a preliminary investigation into the Bahrain Victorious team after police searched the outfit's accommodation and bus on Wednesday. Bahrain Victorious said they were complying with the investigation.

  • Bessemer Trust is officially removed as a conservator for Britney Spears, temporarily leaving Jamie Spears as the sole conservator of her estate

    During Wednesday's hearing, a judge granted Bessemer's petition to resign from overseeing the pop star's financial estate.

  • Tour de France 2021 schedule: Start time, stages, length, dates, how to watch live stream, route, TV coverage, highlights

    The 2021 Tour de France begins on Saturday, June 26 through Sunday, July 18. This year’s cycling event features 10 new sites and stage cities indicated with an asterisk in the schedule below. Additionally, there will be 2 individual time trials in this year’s Tour. See below to find out more information including how to

  • Coronavirus latest news: Half of hospitalised patients develop serious complications

    Exclusive: Neighbours ‘pinged’ through walls by Covid app Pingdemic chaos: Bin collections halted and ferries cancelled France could be put on red list as cases grow Relaxation of Universal Credit checks costs £8.3bn Judith Woods: Staycation will put our patriotism to the test Half of hospitalised Covid patients develop at least one other serious health complication, a study by Sage scientists and Prof Jonathan Van Tam, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, has found. Data from the study, which has

  • Was Columbia Country Club’s 16th the inspiration for Augusta’s 12th? It’s just part of its incredible history.

    Rumor has it the 16th at Columbia Country Club inspired Bobby Jones for No. 12 at Augusta National.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo on block: ‘I thought I was going to get dunked on’

    Said Bucks teammate Khris Middleton: "It was one of those oh-s*** moments. 'We gave up a layup.'"

  • Report: Colts remain among teams with lowest vaccination rates

    The Colts are still among the teams with the lowest vaccination rates, according to a report from the Associated Press.

  • Antonio Banderas Joins ‘Indiana Jones 5’

    Antonio Banderas is the latest actor to join the cast of “Indiana Jones 5.” Banderas will be joining Harrison Ford, who returns as the titular protagonist, along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann. The upcoming adventure film, which began shooting at Pinewood Studios near London in June, marks […]

  • Athletics' relocation search could expand to six other cities, Oakland mayor says

    Libby Schaaf claims the A's could expand their search for a new home if the city council doesn't approve a term sheet the organization "agrees with."

  • Just in time for Tokyo games, Olympic items up for auction

    When the first modern Olympics were held in Athens in 1896, winners did not get gold medals as they will later this month when the Tokyo games get underway. One of those exceedingly rare first-place silver medals is for sale in an Olympics-themed auction that opens Thursday. The nearly 200-lot sale hosted by Boston-based RR Auction also includes a gold medal won by the 1984 U.S. men's basketball team and several Olympic torches, including one used during last year's torch relay before it was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.