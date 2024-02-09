Why isn't Elland Road 'rocking'?

Fan's voice banner

Leeds will look to equal their 1973-74 record of 18 straight games unbeaten at home when they face Rotherham on Saturday, but the atmosphere at Elland Road this season would suggest otherwise.

It has been described as “weaker” and “below par”, with some visiting fans even being the more vocal at times. As a 23-year-old who’s had a season ticket since 2006-07, it hasn’t felt the same since covid restrictions were lifted. The buzz at every home game throughout both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons is something I’ve barely felt since.

The club set a record for season ticket renewals in April last year, with 98% opting in for this season, and have an average attendance of 36,033. There are even plans to expand the stadium’s capacity to 50,000, with over 21,000 fans on a season ticket waiting list. So, why has there been a decline in the atmosphere at Elland Road? It may be very straightforward.

Leeds were promoted in 2019 and come 2021 finished ninth in the Premier League. Due to covid, fans couldn’t attend games during this time, returning in 2021-22 when Leeds narrowly avoided relegation, and were relegated the following season. In short, supporters missed out on the peak of an upwards trajectory, and have endured a downwards one since returning.

Perhaps this season - despite Leeds flying high - there are still post-relegation blues - from playing Manchester City to playing Millwall – though in my experience Leeds have never been a fan base that rely on playing big teams to get Elland Road rocking. Is it more a case of there’s no need for the ‘12th man’ because home form has been so good? Away form hasn’t been so good, but atmospheres have been great.

Whatever the reason, Elland Road still retains one of the best atmospheres in England, but one of isn’t good enough.