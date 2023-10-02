Why isn't dynamic Tennessee returner Dee Williams on offense? Josh Heupel answers question

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel must’ve seen the question coming because his expression indicated that he’d heard it a few times recently.

Why isn’t dynamic returner Dee Williams playing on offense?

During his appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club on Monday, Heupel opened the floor to fans’ questions, and that one came right out of the chute.

Before Heupel could answer, another fan shouted from the back, “What was the question?”

Heupel seized the opportunity for comic relief by adding a little color.

“The question was, ‘You said Dee Williams looks really good with the ball in his hands. So why the hell haven’t you put him on offense?’ ” Heupel replied.

The packed room at Calhoun’s On the River exploded into laughter. Then the audience turned quiet to hear Heupel’s response.

“Dee is special, man,” Heupel said. “There’s a lot of pieces that go into being able to play within our offense and the structure and the tempo of it. He is a special playmaker. We’ve got to continue to find ways to help him make a difference in the football game.”

It wasn’t an endorsement of the idea. But it wasn’t a complete dismissal either.

Heupel has time to think about it during the Vols’ off week. No. 18 UT (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will play Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) on Oct. 14 (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium.

Here's why Williams could be a weapon

It’s a reasonable question. Williams is electric with the ball in his hands as a punt returner.

So why not give him a shot on a jet sweep, reverse or an end-around?

Williams averages 16.8 yards per punt return, ranked No. 5 in the nation this season.

He broke a 55-yard punt return against Virginia. And if not for a block in the back penalty behind the return, he would’ve had a 46-yard TD against South Carolina in the win last week.

Last season, Williams’ 18.7 yards-per-return average would’ve led the nation, but he didn’t play the minimum number of games to qualify.

Williams also serves as kick returner, and he’s played a few snaps on defense as a reserve cornerback. But his dynamic skills as an open-field runner haven’t been utilized on offense.

Heupel has answered the Williams question before

Heupel has been asked numerous times over the past two seasons about using Williams on offense, but it usually comes from reporters in press conferences. He’s consistently dismissed the idea.

The question has resurfaced among UT fans as the offense searches for more explosive plays.

Heupel even alluded to that earlier in his Quarterback Club appearance, although he was referring to a need for more deep passes rather than long runs. He also praised Williams’ playmaking ability on special teams.

And that invited the question about Williams on offense.

“We’ve got to continue to make some big plays in the passing game,” Heupel said. “In my tenure here and before that, we’ve always been extremely explosive down the football field.”

UT has 12 plays from scrimmage of at least 40 yards, which is tied for the most in the nation. That includes five rushes and seven passes among those long gains.

So, despite missing on a few deep passes, the Vols are starting to stretch the field.

Why wouldn’t Williams play on offense?

There are challenges to putting Williams on offense, and Heupel hinted at them in his answer at the Quarterback Club.

Williams would be in a special personnel package. But UT rarely uses groups of players for particular plays because substituting slows its tempo. If a player enters the game, coaches want them to stay in for multiple plays and perhaps the entire drive.

Secondly, Williams potentially would be used at slot receiver or running back. But that’s where the Vols already have playmakers.

Squirrel White, the speedy sophomore, is at slot receiver. And UT is already having trouble dividing carries between talented running backs Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson.

Of course, Heupel and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle are creative enough to solve those problems.

And if Heupel wants to use Williams on offense, this off week is the perfect time to experiment. But if that’s case, he didn’t tip his hand.

