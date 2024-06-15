Why isn't Braden Montgomery playing? Injury keeping Texas A&M star from College World Series

Texas A&M baseball will be without perhaps its best player in the 2024 College World Series.

Aggies star outfielder Braden Montgomery will miss the entirety of the 2024 CWS in Omaha, Nebraska after suffering a lower-leg injury in Game 1 of the Bryan-College Station Super Regional series against Oregon. Montgomery underwent surgery on Wednesday and, while Jim Schlossnagle said the timeline for recovery isn't as long as initially thought, he regardless is out for the rest of the season.

The projected top-10 pick of the 2024 MLB Draft was rounding third attempting to score in the first inning against the Ducks, but got tripped up near home plate and was down on the field for multiple minutes before he was helped to the dugout by Texas A&M's training staff. He then removed his uniform and came back to the dugout with an air cast on his leg.

With the first-year transfer from Stanford likely ending his college career, Jace LaViolette will need to step up in the middle of the Aggies' order without Montgomery.

Texas A&M starts the CWS against in-conference foe Florida at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Why isn't Braden Montgomery playing for Texas A&M?

Montgomery will miss the entire College World Series after suffering a season-ending injury against Oregon in the super regional on Saturday, June 8. The loss is a major blow for Texas A&M, as Montgomery is regarded as one of the best prospects in the 2024 MLB Draft class.

The first-year transfer from Stanford was playing in the CWS this time last year, and ironically helped the Cardinal eliminate the Aggies in the Stanford Super Regional to reach Omaha, Nebraska in 2023. Texas A&M should still have a solid chance at competing for a national championship without Montgomery, however, as the Aggies still have Jace LaViolette, who will likely be one of the top selections of the 2025 draft class.

Braden Montgomery injury update

The injury occurred in the bottom of the first inning vs. Oregon on Saturday, June 8 as Montgomery attempted to head toward home. However, an awkward slide into home left him prone on the ground. He attempted to get up on his own power, but eventually had an aircast placed around his right leg.

Doesn't look great for Texas A&M's Braden Montgomery. He planted his leg awkwardly as he was starting his slide into home pic.twitter.com/XoW44Z82rQ — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) June 8, 2024

He was later seen with crutches in the dugout and while celebrating the Aggies' Super Regional win.

Texas A&M baseball celebrates making the College World Series with the Aggie War Hymn. Braden Montgomery ditched his crutches to saw ‘em off with his teammates. pic.twitter.com/NKTNrSmD89 — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) June 10, 2024

Montgomery underwent surgery on Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season, per Schlossnagle. That said, he will be with the team in Omaha as the Aggies seek a College World Series title.

Braden Montgomery MLB draft mock

Here are the latest mock drafts for Montgomery:

Braden Montgomery stats

2024 (Texas A&M): .322 batting average with 27 home runs and 85 RBIs

2023 (Stanford): .336 batting average with 17 home runs with 61 RBIs

2022 (Stanford): .294 batting average with 18 home runs and 57 RBIs

