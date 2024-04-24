Why isn’t Manchester United vs Sheffield United on TV?

Manchester United needed penalties to overcome a spirited Coventry side in their FA Cup semi-final on Sunday and will want to put that behind them when taking on Sheffield United.

Erik ten Hag’s side conceded three goals against the Championship side, who had lost three of their previous four matches before the trip to Wembley.

However, Manchester United held their nerve on penalties to book a place in the final and will take on local rivals Manchester City.

Sheffield United go into the game rooted to the foot of the Premier League, seven points behind 19th-placed Burnley and 10 from safety.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match, and get the latest odds and tips here.

When is it?

Manchester United vs Sheffield United will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday April 24, 2024 at Old Trafford.

Can I watch it?

The match will not be broadcast live in the UK as it was originally scheduled for a 3pm kick off on Saturday.

Team news

Manchester United have been dealing with a host of injuries in recent weeks, including an acute problem in the centre of defence.

Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Willy Kambwala are all not expected to return for the fixture.

Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay will need to be assessed while Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Casemiro, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Mainoo, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Sheffield United XI: Grbic, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Osborn, de Souza Costa, Arblaster, McAtee, Hamer, Brereton, McBurnie

Odds

Manchester United 1/4

Draw 7/2

Sheffield United 13/2

Prediction

Despite their recent performances, the home side will prove too much for the relegation strugglers. Manchester United 2-0 Sheffield United.