Why there isn’t a downside to Rams claiming Baker Mayfield off waivers

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers after he was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Even though fans are torn on how to feel about the move to claim Mayfield, there isn’t much downside to bringing in the former No. 1 overall pick.

From the outside looking in, Mayfield has certainly been one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL in recent years. The fifth-year quarterback has accrued 4,323 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions while completing only 59.6 percent of his throws in his last 21 games in the past two seasons.

Besides his numbers, we’ve seen multiple teammates question Mayfield’s ability to lead a team. We witnessed Odell Beckham Jr.’s dad learn how to clip highlights (or lowlights, rather) to get the talented wideout released from the Cleveland Browns last season so he didn’t have to catch passes from Mayfield anymore.

All that being said, the Rams aren’t bringing in Mayfield with the idea that he can be the starter for years to come. The reigning Super Bowl champions are shorthanded at the quarterback position with Matthew Stafford sidelined for the rest of the season and they are taking a chance on a former first-round pick.

For starters, by claiming Mayfield off of waivers, the Rams are only taking in $1.35 million. Considering that Mayfield will likely start at least four of the final five games of the season, paying him $1.35 million isn’t an issue.

On top of that, the Rams have an opportunity to get a compensatory pick by signing Mayfield. By claiming him off of waivers and absorbing the rest of his contract, the Rams can be rewarded a compensatory pick in the 2024 NFL draft if he signs a worthwhile contract with a team this offseason.

The Oklahoma product will get a chance to play under Sean McVay, though, the injuries on the offensive line and at wide receiver don’t do him any favors. Even with that being the case, Mayfield will still have a chance to showcase what he can do ahead of free agency in 2023.

Story continues

At worst, Mayfield continues to struggle to finish the season with the Rams and he’s stuck trying to find a new team to employ him in the offseason. There’s also a slight chance that Mayfield prefers to remain in Los Angeles and he accepts a backup role to Stafford, solving the team’s backup woes next season.

But no matter how you feel about Mayfield, claiming him off waivers is a risk-free move for the Rams.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire