Why isn’t Chelsea vs Wolves Premier League game live on TV in UK?

Chelsea host Wolves in the Premier League this afternoon, but think twice before reaching for the remote.

The Blues are in desperate need of a win after a bruising 4-1 loss at Liverpool in midweek. Wolves, the following day, were denied a fine point at home to Manchester United only to concede in the 97th minute to a Kobbie Mainoo winner, so will equally be keen to right those wrongs.

However, only those inside the stadium will be able to see the game unfold live at 2pm.

It will not be shown live on TV as Sky Sports have not picked it for broadcast.

As Wolves' home clash with Manchester United was moved to Thursday, it meant their trip to Chelsea had to be shifted from a Saturday slot to Sunday in order to give Gary O'Neil's side more rest.

As such, it was never selected to be shown on TV. Rules state that a match originally not picked for broadcast cannot then be put on TV if the timeslot is moved.

Instead, West Ham's visit to Old Trafford has got the nod at the same time as it has already been scheduled for the 2pm time slot. Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest is also at 2pm and not on TV for the same reasons.

The 4.30pm Sunday slot is taken by Arsenal vs Liverpool.

Highlights will be shown at 10.30pm BST on Sunday on BBC One.

You can nonetheless follow the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with reporter Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge.