Why isn’t Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Premier League game live on TV in UK?

Why isn’t Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Premier League game live on TV in UK?

Oliver Glasner is still searching for his second win as Crystal Palace manager ahead of their Premier League trip to Bournemouth later today.

While there have been promising early signs to the Austrian’s tenure and a lingering injury crisis must be taken into account, Palace could do with building some momentum between now and the end of the season.

The conceding of late goals continues to prove a problem for the Eagles, as was the case when they threw two points away at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Bournemouth, however, look like tricky opposition.

They beat Everton on Saturday on their return to action following the international break, one they entered off the back of a stunning comeback against Luton.

The Cherries are in good form at home and can move 11 points clear of Palace with a victory on the south coast.

A meeting of two of the more interesting tacticians the League has to offer, however, will not be shown live in the UK.

Why isn’t Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace on TV today?

Despite there being a full round of Premier League fixtures during the week, Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace has simply not been selected for broadcast.

Instead, Nottingham Forest’s clash at home to Fulham and Tottenham’s trip to West Ham are the TV offerings on Tuesday evening.