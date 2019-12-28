Why is Marshawn Lynch back for Seahawks-49ers on Yahoo Sports app? Part of it is that infamous Super Bowl call

Marshawn Lynch hasn’t gotten over not getting the ball at the 1-yard line against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX. How can he when he hears about it all the time?

Everyone remembers, but a quick recap: The Seahawks had the ball on the 1-yard line, and they passed instead of giving the ball to Lynch. Cornerback Malcolm Butler picked off Russell Wilson and the Patriots won. It’s still one of the most debated play calls in NFL history.

“I’ve been to many places around the world, that I have people coming to up me speaking in languages that, I don’t know what the hell they’re saying,” Lynch said in an interview on his Beast Mode Productions YouTube Channel with Diaunte Thompson. “At the end of the day when it’s translated it’s ‘You should have two Super Bowl rings.’”

Lynch was thought to be retired, but he came back and signed with the Seahawks to play in Sunday night’s game that will determine the NFC West championship, a game that can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app.

Lynch’s return is not as simple as wanting to make up for the Super Bowl everyone in Seattle thinks should have played out differently. But that’s a part of it.

Marshawn Lynch has ‘unfinished business’

Lynch didn’t have much to say to the media this week, in typical Lynch style. But he did have a lot to say on his YouTube channel (and plenty of it wasn’t safe for work).

To boil down his comeback to any one reason is wrong. Like anything else, there were different motivations.

“Getting away from the game and retiring, like anything, you step away for a minute and realize that’s your passion or whatever,” Lynch said. “I always knew my whole life I really like to play football. It really comes down to that as well.”

But yes, not getting the ball on the 1-yard line was something he mentioned a couple times in that interview.

“It wasn’t just a thing that hurt Seattle Seahawks fans,” Lynch said. “It hurt football fans period.”

It’s a great story. Lynch is a borderline Hall of Fame talent, one of the iconic players of this decade and a legend in Seahawks history. And he gets one more moment with the team he’ll forever be associated with.

“My final question is, you can go to any team as a free agent you want, why Seattle?” Thompson asked.

“You said why?” Lynch said with a laugh. “We got history there. We’ve got unfinished business.”

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, left, looks across at quarterback Russell Wilson during warmups at practice this week. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Huge game for 49ers and Seahawks

Lynch is a great subplot to one of the most important “Sunday Night Football” games in many, many years.

The 49ers get the No. 1 seed with a win. They’ll be the fifth seed with a loss. The Seahawks will also be the fifth seed with a loss, but would be anywhere from the first to third seed with a win. To get the first seed, they would need losses by the Saints and Packers. To get the second seed, they’d need a loss by the Packers.

It’s an absolutely huge game for both teams, one that will change who is expected to make the Super Bowl out of the NFC. And if the Seahawks have the ball at the 1-yard line at the end, we can probably guess who will get the ball.

