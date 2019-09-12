Why is Julio Jones wearing Waffle House cleats at Falcons practice?

The South’s most prolific pass catcher has found his muse in cleat art.

That muse is Waffle House.

Julio Jones, an Alabama native who played in college for the Crimson Tide and has suited up for the Atlanta Falcons his entire pro career, wore some unique kicks in practice Thursday.

They featured the iconic, bright yellow-and-black lettering of the South’s favorite post-2 a.m. food joint.

Julio Jones has Waffle House on his cleats. Because he’s Julio Jones, of course.@WaffleHouse pic.twitter.com/0S3chSrPLl — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) September 12, 2019

So, why Waffle House?

It’s unlikely the 24-hour dive/diner is getting into the pro sports sponsorship game — or that the NFL would allow paid sponsorships on apparel that it’s not getting a cut of.

No, it seems it’s a genuine ode from a lifetime Southerner to one of the region’s beloved businesses.

And a nod to one of the coolest low-key nicknames in sports.

Julio’s high school nickname

Jones told reporters after he was drafted in 2011 that his nickname in high school was Waffle House.

They used to call Julio Jones "Waffle House" in high school 💀

(via @AtlantaFalcons, h/t @brgridiron)pic.twitter.com/10C8mhsaYQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 24, 2019

Why the nickname?

“Cause I’m always open,” Jones quipped.

Perfect.

The nickname never really caught on in the NFL.

But it should have.

