Why ‘irreplaceable’ Courtney Lawes should be considered one of England’s greatest

The Premiership final will be Lawes' final outing for Northampton - Getty Images/David Rogers

Lennie Newman has kept a copy of Courtney Lawes’ first professional contract at Northampton Saints. It was worth £8,000, plus first-team appearance fees. Lodging was included, with Lawes and other academy colleagues also given free meat via a sponsor.

Whatever the gangly teenager was eating, the deal represented a bargain. Newman, a former Saint who took on the role of team manager and has since become a regular on BBC Radio Northampton, was even forced into an awkward family interaction by the desire to tie down Lawes.

“The irony is that I had to let my own son go because Courtney was such a star,” Newman remembers. “My lad, Joe, who had been in the second row with Courtney for a very successful academy side, was only 6ft 3in with his long studs in. Courtney was 6ft 7in. That was an interesting one: ‘Sorry son, you’re not going to go on, we’re going to take Courtney.’”

Almost two decades later, Lawes is on the verge of his last Northampton appearance before embarking on a lucrative sunset stint at Brive in France’s second division. Befitting a phenomenal Saints career, he will bow out at Twickenham against Bath in a Premiership final.

Whatever the result, Lawes will sign off as a bona fide great of the English game, his story defined by a remarkable evolution from raw athlete into multi-faceted craftsman. Even at 35, a season that began with a superb World Cup – he was probably the best blindside flanker at the tournament until Pieter-Steph du Toit’s exploits in the final – has left supporters craving more.

More than that, in a business where legacy can seem like a frothy concept, it feels as though Lawes leaves one with several strands.

Replacing a ‘unicorn’

The daunting task of replacing Lawes at Saints is a transactional way to measure his standing. Paul Shields started a 74-10 victory over Esher in 2007 that brought Lawes’ first-team debut in October 2007, the same day of that year’s World Cup final between England and South Africa. Shields and Lawes share neighbouring club numbers; the former as Saint number 1,852 and the latter as 1,853.

“I knew Courtney pre-tattoos,” says Shields, who arrived in the East Midlands from Ulster for Northampton’s campaign in National One. He is now head of recruitment and retention at Franklin’s Gardens, which gave him the task of filling a sizeable hole in the Saints roster once Lawes opted to cross The Channel.

“Realising you can’t replace him is the first thing,” Shields explains. “He’s one of a kind. He’s unique.”

Academy production and polishing rough diamonds has underpinned Northampton’s recruitment, which is carried out in conjunction with Phil Dowson’s coaching team. Josh Kemeny, a two-cap Wallaby arriving from the Melbourne Rebels, and Archie Benson, a 6ft 6in back-rower acquired from Luctonians in the fourth tier, have been brought in. Shields insists that he “completely trust that our coaches will improve players” and cites Sam Graham, Tom James and James Ramm as success stories.

In a recent conversation between Shields and Joe Schmidt, the Australia head coach admitted that he was “gutted” to be losing Kemeny. Henry Pollock, an England Under-20 star, will compete for back-row game-time and there are high hopes for Angus Scott-Young and Tom Lockett.

“We’re very comfortable with what we have,” Shields adds. “[But] to try and replace Courtney Lawes… I’m effectively a unicorn hunter trying to find something that doesn’t exist.”

Lawes’ retirement from Test duty following the World Cup forced Steve Borthwick to face this conundrum earlier. Ethan Roots, an abrasive operator with line-out expertise, adopted the blindside flanker position for the first three Six Nations fixtures before Ollie Chessum moved there to supplement a lock pairing of George Martin and Maro Itoje. Chandler Cunningham-South and Ted Hill are pushing to feature in the future. Lawes has given them big boots to fill thanks to his insatiable self-improvement.

A place in the England pantheon

Recollections of a young Lawes centre upon raw athleticism that needed refining. Shields speaks of a dynamic break that came to nothing in that thrashing of Esher on Lawes’ Northampton debut. Christian Day, an engine-room ally at Northampton, pinpoints a clattering tackle on Montpellier scrum-half Julien Tomas in 2009.

“That game, everyone went: ‘Jesus, who is this freak of nature?’,” Day says. “My job at Saints was essentially to point him in the right direction. As someone who strategized the game and did the nuts and bolts, he was amazing to play with because he was a spectacular natural athlete.”

Day, the general secretary of the Rugby Players Association, remembers one play-off match where Glen Jackson targeted Lawes incessantly from restarts. He contrasts that uncertainty with some towering takes from the Saints skipper during last Friday night’s semi-final. The way Newman puts it, a 21-year-old Lawes “had a YouTube highlight reel longer than most players do when they retire”. But he “realised that he had to be more than Big Bosh Courtney Lawes”.

Lawes has blossomed into an elite loose forward in the tight and in open play - Getty Images/Michael Steele

Broadly, the trail of attributes that Lawes has ticked off runs like this in chronological order: attacking line-out jumping, dominant tackling, defensive line-out jumping, carrying and attacking skills, breakdown work. The latter was honed after the 2019 World Cup, when Lawes left the second row behind. During that transition, he and Chris Boyd had a chat. Lawes highlighted breakdown decision-making and promptly became “world-class” at it.

“If you described the perfect six, it is Courtney Lawes,” says the New Zealander. “He is tough, he is relentless, he has a huge motor, he is great aerially, he is great on the ground. When he speaks, everyone hangs on his words.

“Courtney does not really want to be a leader but he is a leader because of what he brings. He is very clever at saying the right words at the right times but also choosing not to say something. The other side of leadership is that actions are worth a thousand words. He is one of my favourite players of all time.”

The past few years, perhaps since the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour and subsequently being named as England captain for a time, have brought wider respect. Before last year’s World Cup semi-final, I caught up with a good friend. An ardent Springboks supporter, he pointed out at the pitch, where Lawes was limbering up, and said: “There he is, my guy; the one I’d take in my team.” Lawes, his right leg pretty much mummified, was magnificent that night despite defeat, on his 105th and final cap.

Lawes was magnificent for the Lions in South Africa in 2021 - Getty Images/Ashley Vlotman

England fell short of an opportunity to match the class of 2003, who had another special number six when they lifted the Webb Ellis trophy. Richard Hill has clearly relished watching Lawes at close quarters. The former proposes line-out jumping as the first area in which the two have differed as blindside flankers. The longevity of Lawes, suggests Hill, has required him to adapt in extraordinary style.

“Whether it’s different, I don’t know, but he’s had a way of enforcing himself on the tackle with those colossal hits,” Hill says. “I suppose the breakdown is different because it’s evolved – the jackal has become a massive part of the game and he’s become one of the stand-out people in it over the past couple of years.”

A modern ambassador

The additional departures of Alex Waller, Alex Moon and Lewis Ludlam give emotional weight to Northampton’s bid to beat Bath. Lawes, you sense, will leave a particularly lasting impression.

He came to the sport in his mid-teens. A couple of years prior to that was a first trip to Franklin’s Gardens with his uncle Pete, when he “didn’t really have a clue what rugby was”. Ignorance was bliss, in a sense. Lawes admits that he was not bridled by reverence. His main thought upon joining the Northampton senior set-up was simply “who do I have to beat to get in this team?”

Lawes has become one of rugby's great ambassadors - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Now a father of four, Lawes is said to be passionate about children in comprehensive schools being immersed in all sports, as he was himself. Conor O’Shea, the Rugby Football Union’s executive director of performance, hopes that Lawes will return from France to “influence the development of rugby” in England. He labels Lawes as “a true legend of the game, on and off the pitch” who has helped “demonstrate to a diverse audience the positives rugby has to offer”. Newman, who brands Lawes as the greatest ever Saint and backs him for a place on the 2025 Lions tour, echoes that sentiment.

“At first, we thought he didn’t particularly like rugby. He’s not someone who will go home and watch games. He’d rather be with his children. But he loves the sport and he’s one of the best ambassadors you’ll get in this modern era.” Newman adds that Joe, his son, and Lawes still “get on “really well” if and when they bump into one another. There are no hard feelings over that contract, evidently.

“When we’re out, the first bee-line Courtney will make is towards somebody from his past,” Newman says. “That’s his mantra.” And what a rich past Lawes has written, as an illustrious chapter closes this weekend.

