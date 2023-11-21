Why the Iron Bowl has larger CFP implications than you may realize

Alabama will hit the road to take on Auburn for the final game of the 2023 regular season. The Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare has birthed some incredible moments, usually for the Tigers. However, this rivalry usually carries heavy College Football Playoff implications, especially this season.

Throughout history, the Iron Bowl has played a major role in shaping the college football postseason. Whether it be the SEC championship, a college football playoff spot, or determining whether one of the two teams is bowl-eligible (extremely rare), this game means a ton to both programs and fans.

ESPN senior college football writer Heather Dinich ranked the rivalry games in terms of their respective impact on the CFP. The Iron Bowl ranks No. 5 this season.

Dinich first writes about the impact on the playoff race if the Crimson Tide gets the win.

“The Tide would roll into the SEC championship game against Georgia on a 10-game winning streak and with the best opportunity of any contender to impress the selection committee in its conference title game.”

If Auburn manages to pull off the huge upset, Dinich argues that it could result in Alabama AND Georgia missing the playoffs.

“Here’s another way the SEC is excluded: Two-loss Alabama wins the SEC and has a horrible loss on its résumé. A two-loss team has never made the playoff. That doesn’t mean it can’t happen, but it would be hard for Alabama to overcome a defeat to an unranked team during a season in which there are so many other contenders with fewer losses and better résumés.”

Alabama is expected to win, but strange things happen when this game takes place on the Plains.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 college football regular season comes to a close and the playoff race heats up.

