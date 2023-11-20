Why interim coach Greg Knox rode a 4-wheeler in Mississippi State football locker room

STARKVILLE — It didn't take long for Mississippi State football's Greg Knox to go viral in his second interim stint with the Bulldogs. In the first game since Zach Arnett's firing, video surfaced of Knox riding a 4-wheeler through MSU's locker room before beating Southern Miss at Davis Wade Stadium.

However, as Knox noted during his press conference Monday, there was more too it than a short clip on social media would suggest.

"A lot of people don't understand it," Knox told his players. "But you guys know the true story of the adversity and what the 4-wheeler meant."

🚨GREG KNOX ON A FOUR WHEELER PREGAME🚨 pic.twitter.com/siTeHs3wDF — Robbie Faulk (@robbiefaulk247) November 19, 2023

Leading up to the game against Southern Miss, Knox showed players a video from motivational speaker and former Tennessee player Inky Johnson titled, “Go Heavy.” In the clip, Johnson – whose playing career ended in 2006 after an injury permanently paralyzed his right arm – detailed an experience when he and his son fell off a 4-wheeler. Rather than being deterred, Johnson encouraged his son to get back on the 4-wheeler and keep riding.

Knox implemented that message, and it became evident to the staff that players were buying in. That's when defensive coordinator Matt Brock suggested Knox should ride a 4-wheeler in the locker room.

With the help of associate athletics director for football administration Brad Peterson, the staff picked up the 4-wheeler on Friday and hid it in the locker room. In the midst of his speech before taking the field Saturday, Knox unveiled the prop.

"We cranked it up," Knox said. "I come around that corner, and the excitement in that locker room − they were ecstatic. It was a great feeling. It was what they needed. It was what they wanted − the excitement, the build-up. They enjoyed it, and they had fun with it."

EGG BOWL: Why another Egg Bowl win could cement Will Rogers' legacy with Mississippi State football

Knox says the message has still resonated with players as MSU prepares for the Egg Bowl. Mississippi State is a two-score underdog against Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2) as the rivals are set to meet at Davis Wade Stadium on Thursday (6:30 p.m., ESPN).

"Even after the game Saturday, Will (Rogers) stood up in that locker room, and he made it clear to everyone − whether you're a Mississippi kid or not − come Monday, we're getting ready to go," Knox said. "He made it very, very clear. The Mississippi kids on our roster, they know. They understand. This is why they came to Mississippi State. For this game. This game has been marked on the calendar."

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Greg Knox: Mississippi State interim coach explains ATV in locker room