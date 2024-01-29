Why Indiana women's guard Lexus Bargesser is a perfect fit for starting lineup

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana women's basketball guard Lexus Bargesser set the tone in Sunday’s 100-59 win over Northwestern on Sunday afternoon when she swiped the ball away from Caileigh Walsh and dove onto the floor for the steal on the opening possession.

It’s the kind of hustle play that helped Bargesser carve out a spot in Teri Moren’s rotation this season.

The sophomore entered Big Ten play as IU’s key reserve — she was averaging 19.0 minutes through the team’s first 17 games — but she’s going to play an even larger role for the team down the stretch with Sydney Parrish (ankle) sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Bargesser entered the starting lineup and played a career-high 34 minutes in a 74-68 win over Purdue last week and led all starters with 29 minutes against Northwestern.

“She's such a great kid, she's such a great teammate,” Moren said, after the game. “She wants to contribute. She wants to know what that looks like for her…we keep saying the same thing, what you’re doing is exactly what we need you to do.”

Indiana's Lexus Bargesser (1) shoots over Northwestern's Caroline Lau (2) during the first half of the Indiana versus Northwestern women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

It’s a much different role than the one Parrish had.

She was the team’s second-leading scorer in recent weeks (14.2 points per game) and shot 52.9% during that stretch from 3-point range. Bargesser is 0 for 7 since entering the starting lineup and doesn’t have any points, but that’s not a problem for Moren.

“We have scorers on the floor, we feel like we have a lot of them,” Moren said.

Moren is counting on Bargesser to be more of a facilitator in the offense like she was in the fourth quarter of a tied game against Purdue. She drove to the basket and threw a pass across the baseline to Yarden Gazron for a 3-pointer and four Sara Scalia coming off a screen for a 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 10 points in the final minute.

Bargesser, who signed with Indiana in 2022 as a top 100 prospect out of Grass Lake High School in Michigan, will also be counted on to help Chloe Moore-McNeil defend the opposing team’s best perimeter players.

"She has to be our second best on-ball defender," Moren said. "When Syd was healthy, we used her (Lexus) in a lot of those scenarios where we felt like we were having a hard time guarding. She got a lot of minutes because she's athletic, she moves well, she's quick, she's tough."

Indiana will be counting on Bargesser on its upcoming road trip that includes showdowns against two of the Big Ten's best point guards — Maryland's Shyanne Sellers and Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon.

"I think she's done a great job,” Mackenzie Holmes said. “I think she's going to gain more confidence the more games she plays.”

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: What IU women's basketball needs from newest starter Lexus Bargesser