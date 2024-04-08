Why Indiana football doesn't have to hit reset button at linebacker

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football linebacker Aiden Fisher found himself in a leadership role as a mid-year enrollee without playing a single snap.

The returning Hoosiers sought out the James Madison transfer to learn more about IU’s new coaching staff and defensive scheme.

“It's been kind of fun to see everybody gravitate (towards) you a little bit, and be able to help them out with everything that's new,” Fisher said.

Fisher has embraced the role, and is hoping to be just as impactful on the field as the Hoosiers look to replace starting linebackers Aaron Casey and Jacob Mangum-Farrar, a tandem that started all 12 games together at the position.

Casey is working to achieve his NFL dreams while IU’s new staff has shifted Mangum-Farrar over to defensive end.

Fisher spoke to reporters near the midway point of spring practice and was excited about the progress the team has made in just a few short weeks.

“It's been a pretty smooth transition so far,” Fisher said.

Indiana football will follow the same blueprint James Madison’s defense used last season

Fisher called his arrival in the Big Ten part of his continued “upward climb.”

The climb for Fisher started in 2021 when he was an unranked prospect at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He signed with James Madison and spent his freshman year primarily playing special teams.

Fisher was a breakout star for the Dukes team that went 11-2 last season while holding opponents 19.5 points per game (No. 20 in the FBS) and 333.8 yards per game (No. 30 in the FBS).

According to Pro Football Focus, Fisher was second on the team with 741 defensive snaps. He also filled up the stat sheet with 108 tackles (51 solo), seven pass breakups, a blocked kick, one interception and 21 quarterback pressures.

"It's a really explosive defense,” Fisher said, after a practice last week. “I think we led the country in TFLs, and also had one of the nation's top sack leaders. We allow our players to play fast and play free. I think that's what attracts so many players to play in this system."

Former James Madison defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, the architect of that system, followed coach Curt Cignetti to Bloomington along with Fisher, fellow linebacker Jailin Walker, defensive tackle James Carpenter and defensive end Mikail Kamara.

“The biggest thing for me was continuing my development with coach Haines, coach Cignetti and the system they put me in and the way I've seen myself grow so far,” Fisher said. “I didn't see a reason to stop that. It's definitely something to keep chasing."

Indiana football will rely on former Sun Belt defenders at linebacker

Fisher and Walker will be new to IU, but got plenty of experience playing together last season. They were JMU’s starting tandem in the team’s final seven games last year.

Walker, who is a year older than Fisher, earned honorable mention All-Sun Belt honors in 2022 and 2023. He’s made 19 career starts and had 61 tackles (32 solo) with three forced fumbles last year.

"Really explosive and dynamic player,” Fisher said. “He's great to play alongside. I know we're both really excited to play with everybody in this group we have."

Indiana’s other big addition at the position was Troy linebacker Jayden McDonald.

McDonald signed with Iowa as a three-star prospect out of North Gwinnett High School in Georgia all the way back in 2018. After transferring to Troy, McDonald had to sit out 2019 under the NCAA’s previous transfer rules and battled injuries in 2021 (ankle) and 2022 (knee).

He was fully healthy last fall and led the team last year with 75 tackles (40) solo. According to Pro Football Focus, he had 14 quarterback pressures with 11 quarterback hurries. He played in 35 games from 2020-23.

“Jayden is a fiery, passionate and energetic guy. He has that ‘heart and soul’ mentality of our defense and the other guys feed off him,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said, of McDonald.

Fisher said the coaches have rotated everyone through the lineup during the first half of camp. He traditionally played the middle linebacker role while Walker primarily played weak-side linebacker.

“I’ve played multiple roles, played with the entire group,” Fisher said.

They are hoping to replicate the success they had in the Sun Belt with a bit of a chip on their shoulder.

"It's a bigger scale,” Fisher said. “I look at it more as an opportunity to prove myself and show I belong here. I think a lot of guys who transferred in, that's why they are here. They are ready to compete on the biggest stage."

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana football's linebackers could be unlikely source of continuity