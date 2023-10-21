Why Indiana football will have depleted secondary in second half against Rutgers

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football suffered some key losses in the secondary in the first half on Saturday against Rutgers.

The Hoosiers went into halftime trailing 17-14.

Defensive back Noah Pierre, who starts at IU's husky position, suffered an apparent right leg injury on Rutger's opening possession. Trainers quickly called for a cart out to have him transported off the field.

In the final minutes of the first half, starting safety Louis Moore was ejected for targeting on a pass intended for Johnny Langan. There wasn't a flag thrown on the hit, but the booth stopped play to review it and confirmed the penalty.

More: Indiana starting Brendan Sorsby at quarterback against Rutgers

Moore will have to sit out the second half, but will be available to play next week against Penn State. He came into the game third on the team with 32 tackles (25 solo) with two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and a pass breakup.

Indiana replaced the senior with Jordan Grier while true freshman Amare Ferrell got snaps in place of Pierre.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana lost multiple starting safeties in first half against Rutgers