Why Indiana football coach Tom Allen is changing the way he structures practices in fall camp

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football coach Tom Allen laid out his top priorities for fall camp on Tuesday when he spoke to reporters on the eve of fall camp.

One of his top goals in the week ahead is to build Indiana’s depth and get an abundance of new faces “ready to play at a high level week one.”

Allen has relied heavily on the transfer portal over the last two years while also signing plenty of recruits out of high school.

The Hoosiers have added nearly 40 new faces over the last six months and he’s made a significant structural change to fall camp in order to get more players reps during team periods.

“We call it a two-spot method,” Allen said. “Other places have used this. It's a way to be able to get more guys involved where you have your staff kind of working in the middle, then one group goes, then you have your ones and your threes in one group, twos and fours in the other groups. They're rapidly rotating.”

It’s a simple way for the coaching staff to focus on multiple groups without taking away any practice time, but not something he's done as head coach before.

“You get kind of really double the reps for guys, which is really what we're trying to do,” Allen said. “Double the amount of people I guess is the best way to say it…I think that's really critical when you have a lot of new faces, competition at several of these spots, some four deep, which we have not had very often since I've been here.”

Indiana’s offensive line is a prime example.

The Hoosiers have enough scholarship players (15) to go three-deep at the position — that number includes three transfers and three signees out of high school — with multiple starting spots up for grabs.

That competition is all being overseen by Bob Bostad, who was hired in December. The two-spot method will give Bostad a chance to better evaluate every single scholarship player.

Indiana open fall camps with healthy numbers thanks to plenty of new faces at wide receiver, defensive end, linebacker, corner and safety as well.

“Really want to give those guys a lot of opportunities for them to get those reps to develop and our staff to be able to evaluate as best we can,” Allen said. “I am excited about that.”

