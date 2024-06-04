Why new Indiana cornerback D’Angelo Ponds is a ‘big get’ for the program

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti didn’t downplay the importance of landing cornerback D’Angelo Ponds during the spring transfer window.

“He's a big get,” Cignetti said, speaking to reporters ahead of an NIL-related event at Huber's Orchard and Winery on May 29.

Cignetti would know better than anyone having coached Ponds in 2023. The then-James Madison defender took home freshman All-American honors and earned second team All-Sun Belt honors.

It’s why Ponds heard from more than 20-plus Power Four teams when he hit the portal. It was in stark contrast to his experience as a three-star prospect coming out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida.

His lone Power Five offer at the time was from Syracuse.

“He had special qualities when he came in as a freshman in fall camp,” Cignetti said.

Indiana's new corner D'Angelo Ponds gave former team a 'shot in the arm'

Ponds only played four defensive snaps over the first two weeks of the season, but as JMU’s pass defense struggled — it gave up 377 yards to Virginia and 333 yards to Troy in consecutive weeks — the coaching staff threw him into the lineup at the boundary corner.

The Dukes gave up 402 passing yards to Utah St. in Ponds’ first start, but he had a pass breakup and interception.

After giving up 314.5 passing yards per game through the first four weeks, JMU held opponents to 221.3 passing yards through the final nine games and held two opponents (Georgia State and Air Force) to less than 100 yards.

“It was really a shot in the arm for our entire defense,” Cignetti said, of Ponds entering the starting lineup. “He was a freshman All-American — great competitor, super intelligent, can really move and play the ball in the air.”

He finished the season tied for second in the Sun Belt in passes defended (15) and third in pass breakups (13).

According to Pro Football Focus, opposing quarterbacks had a 59.7 quarterback rating when targeting him. He only 30 completions on 65 targets (46.%) and 259 yards. Nearly a quarter of that production came on a 63-yard touchdown pass he allowed in his first start.

The site gave him a 88.6 coverage grade on the year that ranked No. 12 among all corners.

Indiana football had major need at cornerback

Ponds could have a similar impact for an IU defense that had a major need at corner after losing Kobee Minor to the transfer portal. Minor landed at Memphis after spending the spring with the Hoosiers.

Nic Toomer is the most experienced corner remaining on the roster, but he moved over to safety at the start of spring camp. The remaining returners competing for playing time are Jamari Sharpe, Jamier Johnson and former Iowa Western Community College transfer JoJo Johnson.

“He's going to have to earn it, nothing is given,” Cignetti said. “That's the way it's got to be. There's got to be competition, that makes everybody better, but I was thrilled we were able to get him."

