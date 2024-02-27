Why Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson isn't varying his approach as team struggles

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball’s recent slump isn’t changing coach Mike Woodson’s approach.

“You got to work,” Woodson said.

He used a variation of the phrase close to 10 times on Monday afternoon as he fielded questions about those struggles.

The Hoosiers (14-13; 6-10 Big Ten) have lost four straight games and seven of their last 10 games (five of those games were double-digit losses). They haven’t won at Assembly Hall since a 74-68 win over Iowa on Jan. 30.

“All you can do when you play basketball you got work,” Woodson said. “Got to go to practice. Got to watch film. Got to continue to do the same things that you've done when you won.

You know, only way you work your way out of a slump is got to put the time in on the floor and hopefully carryover when you go to the real game. That's just how basketball is. I mean, there is nothing else you can really do. You got to practice, work through it.”

Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson sticking to what he knows

It’s the tried-and-true method Woodson used when he landed his first head coaching gig in Atlanta. The Hawks went from winning 13 games in his first season to a perennial playoff contender that won 53 games in his final year.

He was the same way as a player when he was playing on the same court he’s now coaching on.

“That's all I know,” Woodson said. “As a player, when you struggle you got to go to the gym and you got to work and you got to continue to watch film and you got to think positive and have strong beliefs that you can come out of a slump when you are in it.”

“That's the battle that I'm having right now with our team, is that I'm trying to get them in a good place mentally so when they step on the floor they feel good about themselves.”

No magic fix for Indiana basketball's shooting slump

Woodson hopes that will help Indiana breakthrough it’s recent shooting woes.

The Hoosiers have shot under 20% from 3-point range in each of their last two games and are shooting just 22.8% (16 of 70) during their recent four-game losing streak. Their opponents have combined for 39 made 3-pointers on 39.8% shooting.

Their much-talked about struggles at the free-throw line have hurt them as well. Indiana’s season average is down to 65.3% on the season after shooting 57.6% from the line over the last four games.

“We went through this a little bit a couple years ago,” Woodson said, referencing the team’s five-game losing streak in 2021-22. “It's tough. Somebody has to pick us up. When you're out on the floor, players just got to step up and make plays and feel good about themselves, and I got to help them do that.”

Indiana shot 26.4% from 3-point range during that losing streak and 68% from the free-throw line.

The Hoosiers have four games remaining in the regular season starting with Wisconsin on Tuesday night. The Badgers jumped as high as No. 6 in the AP poll during a three-game win streak that started with a 91-79 win over Indiana.

They have lost five of their last seven games and dropped out of the race for a Big Ten regular season title.

Indiana will benefit from having starting center Kel’el Ware in the lineup after he missed the first game between the teams while recovering from an ankle injury.

“We got to find some kind of defensive presence, and that's what we been working on a little bit, and see if that can keep us in the game until we can start making our threes and free throws,” Woodson said.

