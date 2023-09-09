Why India is poised to become the centre of the New World Order

india g20

Standing below a saffron, white and green tricolour on the rampants of the Red Fort in New Delhi during India’s independence day celebrations last month, Narendra Modi repeatedly stabbed a sibylline index finger towards the muggy skies as he ushered in a new dawn.

“Just as a new world order formed after the Second World War, I can clearly see… a new geopolitical equation is rapidly progressing after the Covid pandemic,” he declared.

India’s prime minister is half hoping, half betting that demographic trends, a partial retreat from globalisation and a collective international desire to check China’s rise is resulting in the old east-west divide fracturing into a patchwork of alliances, giving countries from the so-called “Global South” a greater say in what comes next.

Items on their wishlist include a restructuring of the UN Security Council to represent the world as it is today rather than as it was at the end of the Second World War, addressing similar power imbalances in the Bretton Woods institutions like the IMF and the World Bank and challenging the omnipotence of the US dollar.

Such discussions have to date rather focused on itemising the flaws in existing power structures rather than fleshing out concrete proposals for what might replace them. Modi has been working hard to ensure his country, which has just overtaken China as the world’s most populous, is a key player in future machinations. However, there are signs that India’s strong aversion to being dragooned into any particular camp will be tested as global diplomacy kaleidoscopes.

For the West, these shifts will mean learning how to deal with countries that are not, nor ever will be, fully paid-up subscribers to the Washington consensus, and developing alliances based on mutual interests rather than shared values. India – rival to China, friend of Russia, model of studied ambivalence towards the West (and the UK in particular) – looks set to be a defining test case.

Almost every flat surface appears to be plastered with either an image of Modi, the G20 logo or both - RAJAT GUPTA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Throughout the hot and humid summer, the part of the Indian capital that Modi derides as “Lutyens Delhi” has been on the receiving end of an extensive spring clean. Legions of workers have been replacing missing paving stones, planting shrubs, polishing sculptures and pruning the trees that line the wide avenues.

Named after Sir Edwin Lutyens, the English architect who designed many of the colonial (now government) buildings, “Lutyens Delhi” has become a sort of pejorative shorthand for the traditional nexus of the establishment elite that Modi, the son of a railway chai-wallah, has gained so much electoral mileage from railing against. But now the old place is being spruced up ahead of a much-touted visit by the global leaders and diplomatic panjandrums from the world’s largest economies that comprise the G20.

The street dogs are even being rounded up and released in the far-off outskirts of this massive metropolitan area with a population of 33 million. One young Delhi-ite quips that the frenetic activity resembles the rushed efforts of a young man quickly running a vacuum cleaner around his flat and pushing his dirty clothes under the bed ahead of a new girlfriend’s first visit.

Modi has certainly invested a huge amount of personal capital into the summit. Almost every flat surface appears to be plastered with either his image, the G20 logo or both. There are even G20 stickers on the dashboards of the yellow-and-green autorickshaws that pinball through Delhi’s chaotically self-regulating traffic.

This is the home leg of a vigorous geopolitical campaign by Modi that already this year includes invitations received and accepted to address the US Congress from President Joe Biden and to attend Bastille Day celebrations from President Emmanuel Macron – both extremely rare diplomatic honours for foreign dignitaries.

Biden was the first US president to invite Modi for a state visit - Win McNamee/Getty Images

More recently there was a star turn by Modi at the Brics summit of large developing nations in Johannesburg, which coincided with India becoming only the fourth country to achieve a controlled landing on the Moon – days after Russia’s own effort crashed into the lunar surface.

Western politicians are keen to sign arms deals with India, help their companies gain access to a burgeoning market and, above all, abet the country in becoming a counterweight to China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Modi will acquiesce to this in so far as it aligns with his interests. The central plank of his country’s approach to foreign relations ever since independence in 1947 has been a policy of non-alignment. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s minister of external affairs, says this strategy was born out of a young nation’s determination to assert its autonomy and not be press-ganged into picking sides during the Cold War.

Long-ingrained habits are hard to break and India has declined to even join regional trade groupings. In 2020, it withdrew from negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership – an initiative that it was instrumental in initially trying to set up. Arguably such an approach has resulted in India punching below its weight on the world stage.

However, times have changed and so has India, says Jaishankar: “Today we are a bigger economy, we are a more influential country with more capabilities and we have more interests. We are more willing, more contributive, and much more confident working with other countries.”

He characterises the “refreshed version” of India’s foreign policy as being “more multi-alignment than non-aligned”, but is quick to add: “The underlying sentiment is still one of very strong independence. The countries in the middle have to find the middle way.”

This is, of course, easier said than done. In the past, Jaishankar has described his nation’s foreign policy as a complex pursuit of apparently contradictory objectives that amounts to “not just as arithmetic, but as calculus”. In wooing Modi, the West also has to do some complicated sums and, for example, overlook India’s refusal to unequivocally condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has long provided economic and military assistance to India, and took New Delhi’s side when disputes with Pakistan came before the UN Security Council. India has also taken advantage of the West’s economic blockade of Russia to vastly increase purchases of Russian oil from the Urals at knock-down prices.

Jaishankar has met criticism of this arrangement head on by pointing out that Europe, despite sanctions, is still importing six times more energy from Russia than India is. He adds that, as a poorer country, his can’t afford to be so picky about from where it sources its resources.

The historian Serhii Plokhy suggests the West need not worry too much about India’s Russophilia. He argues the war in Ukraine, rather than increasing Moscow’s global heft, has accelerated potential subservience to Beijing. This shifting dynamic, along with vastly different trajectories of the Russian and Indian economies, alters the calculus for New Delhi, pushing it closer to the West as the challenge posed by China threatens to overwhelm all other considerations.

Last week China unveiled the latest iteration of its national map, which included the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh (which Beijing insists on calling “South Tibet”) and the disputed Aksai Chin plateau within Chinese territory. Following the inevitable protests from New Delhi, Beijing rather condescendingly suggested that India should “stay calm” and refrain from “over-interpreting” the issue.

Fat chance. One of the main sources of contention between the two countries is the Line of Actual Control, a disputed and poorly demarcated 3,440km-long border in the Himalayas. In 2020, Chinese and Indian troops fought with fists and clubs during a vicious clash at the Galwan valley in Ladakh. It was the first fatal confrontation between the two sides since 1975 and resulted in a marked worsening of relations, with India banning TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps. This summer it placed restrictions on imported laptops – 60 per cent of which originate in China – citing national security concerns.

A couple of days after the new map came out (which also annoyed Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines), Chinese officials said President Xi Jinping wouldn’t be deigning to attend this weekend’s summit – the first such meeting he’s missed since coming to power in 2013. Just last month, Xi made the trip to Johannesburg for the Brics summit, which ended in an announcement the group will be expanded from five members to 11 in an attempt to boost its relevance compared with other global groupings.

The Brics – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – put on a united front in Johannesburg - GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Xi’s no-show may therefore be a snub to the G20 in general but will almost certainly be interpreted as a personal snub to Modi as well. Foreign relations experts believe that it is no coincidence that Beijing appears intent on sending the Indian prime minister a message so soon after being feted by Western leaders. A succession battle over the Dalai Lama also looms over relations between the two countries. India has been home to Tibet’s spiritual leader, who turned 88 earlier this year, since he fled into exile in 1959.

China is also irked that India has joined the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad, with Australia, Japan and the US. This strategic security dialogue falls short of a formal alliance but is a huge deal for India and the clearest manifestation of its tilt towards the West. India has ambitious military plans and wants to bolster its navy in order to offset increased Chinese activity in the Indo-Pacific.

However, the perceived wisdom is that India would not assist the US if there was a conflict in the Taiwan Strait. “The Indian military is capable of defending India but it already has its hands full managing its borders with Pakistan and China,” says Dr Manoj Joshi of the Observer Research Foundation, a think tank based in New Delhi. “People are deluding themselves if they think the Indian military can play an extra-regional role.”

But foreign policy experts say Washington views New Delhi more as a potential economic counterweight to Beijing than as a military bulwark. While India remains poor on a per capita income basis, its size and growth potential mean it is the only alternative economic centre of gravity in Asia to even have a chance of rivalling China.

A recent report by the IMF forecast that India will contribute just over 15 per cent of global growth this year, second only to China’s 35 per cent and more than the entire Western hemisphere’s 14 per cent. But, if anything, these bald statistics understate India’s importance.

China is a net exporter, making much of what it needs and buying little from anyone else. India, by contrast, is a net importer, meaning it will be a crucial growth engine for the rest of the world as its own economy shifts through the gears.

This mismatch also helps explain why India and China are very unlikely to reach a full detente anytime soon. Trade between the two countries is important but lopsided. India’s trade deficits with China topped $100 billion (£80 billion) earlier this year, a fact that ministers have long pinpointed as a “matter of concern”.

If its rivalry with China intensifies, India may find that sitting on the geopolitical fence becomes increasingly uncomfortable. It is also likely to face questions about human rights abuses and democratic backsliding at home. Freedom House, the US think tank, now rates India as an “illiberal democracy” and only “partly free” while “rule of law” measures have also weakened, according to the World Bank.

When Macron invited Modi to attend this year’s Bastille Day celebrations, Le Monde branded it a “miscalculation”. The French national holiday celebrates liberté, égalité, fraternité – “all values that have been weakened in India since the Hindu nationalist took power in 2014,” the paper said. “This contradiction is a reality that France has chosen to ignore.”

Critics consider Hindutva, the guiding philosophy of the BJP, to be a potentially volatile mix of nationalism and religious majoritarianism. One way of understanding both its impetus and appeal is to think of India as being split between those seeking to reverse the effects of one colonisation and those looking to roll back two – by the British and before that the Mughals. Ancient civilisations have long memories.

Many of the place names in New Delhi’s government quarter have rebranded recently. Rajpath, which was previously Kingsway under the British, is now called Kartavya Path; the Murghal Gardens have been renamed Amrit Udyan (“Garden of Nectar”). A US Department of State report last year itemised violence against religious minorities in a number of Indian states, including those perpetrated by law-enforcement agencies. It also addressed reports of Muslims and Christians being arrested after being accused of forcing others to convert.

In early August, Modi faced (and, thanks to his large majority, easily defeated) a vote of no-confidence in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s parliament, over his handling of the deadly ethnic conflict in the north-eastern state of Manipur in which more than 180 people are believed to have died. Human rights watchdogs claim Modi’s government has taken repressive measures against journalists and activists.

Some Indians scratch their heads and ask why Western media and think tanks appear to have grown more critical of the Modi administration even as he is courted by world leaders. The clue to the answer lies in the question. India must learn that increased power and influence come hand-in-hand with greater scrutiny. “Wherever something negative comes out about India, it’s put down to some kind of Western conspiracy,” says Dr Joshi. “But that’s the same West which is backing India against China…”

Nevertheless, Salvatore Babones, an assistant sociology professor at the University of Sydney, argues that the Western view of Modi is mostly formed by the tiny number of English-speaking opinion makers in India. On the whole, this cadre finds the prime minister distasteful, likens him to Donald Trump and accuses him of preaching anti-elitism while cosying up to billionaire industrialists. They are at odds with the majority of Indians who credit Modi with bringing a measure of political stability to a country in which continual horse trading and the balancing of interests has historically resulted in very little of substance getting done.

As of February this year, Modi personally enjoyed an approval rating of 78 per cent - Prakash Singh/Bloomberg

Earlier this year the BJP suffered electoral defeat in the state of Karnataka – its only stronghold in the south. Rahul Gandhi, the leading opposition politician, was found guilty on spurious defamation charges. But in early August his two-year prison sentence was suspended by the Supreme Court, allowing him to return as an MP and run in next year’s general election. The Court has also launched an investigation into whether Manipur police officers colluded with the violence in the state. All these developments were set-backs for the government but also suggest that democratic checks and balances remain broadly in place.

The Indian constitution, which was ratified in 1949, lays out a long “schedule” of different castes and tribes who are eligible for a certain percentage of government jobs. Over the years this positive discrimination has bred resentment among Hindus of middling castes who do not belong to any tribal or religious minority and feel the constitution contains something for everyone but them. Inevitably, Indian politicians have struggled to ensure that the benefits of economic growth have been evenly spread among a population that now numbers around 1.4 billion. This has resulted in the majority at times feeling and voting like a minority.

Modi has tapped into these sentiments, engaging the passions and concerns of hundreds of millions of people who felt they were essentially being ignored by the previous administrations and stirring strong feelings of patriotism. As of February this year, he personally enjoyed an approval rating of 78 per cent, according to Morning Consult – quite something for a leader who is nearly a decade into the gig.

The existential questions with which India is grappling capture the human condition more generally. Will the country’s cauldron of diversity and hodgepodge of identities create chaos or forge strength? Is it better to have the safety net of social democracy or the dynamism of rampant capitalism? Is inequality inimical to social cohesion or does it help spark entrepreneurialism?

Does the rule of law hamper speedy development or is it vital to becoming a key cog in the knowledge economy? Can only a political strongman hold together a nation state amid the tensions created by the push and pull of globalisation and deglobalisation?

This is a crucial moment not just for India but for the world. The political theorist Sunil Khilnani has described the history of India since independence as the “third moment in the great democratic experiment launched at the end of the 18th century by the American and French revolutions”.

While the Indian experiment is the youngest, Khilnani argues “its outcome may well turn out to be the most significant of them all”, partly because of its sheer human scale, and partly because of its location: “A substantial bridgehead of effervescent liberty on the Asian continent.”