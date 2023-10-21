Why we have inconsistent grades across the board in Missouri football's win over South Carolina

Missouri football continues to assert itself atop the SEC East. A solid outing against visiting South Carolina gives MU three wins over SEC East teams with Georgia, Tennessee and Florida remaining.

Here are our postgame grades from Missouri's win over South Carolina.

Missouri's offense

In Missouri's five drives of the first half, the Tigers scored on four of those drives. It led to a 24-3 lead at halftime.

Brady Cook was efficient as a passer and made plays with his legs. Cody Schrader had a great game with over 100 yards rushing and a score.

MU's receivers were covered well but still found ways to make plays. Luther Burden and Theo Wease combined to receive over 100 yards on the afternoon. Burden's 42-yard touchdown was into double coverage where he went up between two defenders, snagged the pass and trudged the ball into the end zone.

In the second half, Kirby Moore's offense struggled a bit. The Tigers couldn't find the end zone like in the first half and essentially ice the game.

Missouri's play calls didn't have much time to develop as South Carolina's pass rushes and blitzes were keeping the Tigers' offense off-balance.

MU tried delays and quarterback draws on third down and longs when South Carolina was showing blitz or pressure, and would pick up eight yards consistently. Unfortunately, that would be a yard short of prolonging the drive.

The Tigers would ice the game with a drive for a touchdown after an interception, but not before giving South Carolina ample chances to get back into the game.

Luckily, the Missouri defense had a day.

Grade: B

Missouri's defense

Any day where you hold an SEC opponent to three points and halftime and 12 points total is a good day.

South Carolina's offense was capable of putting up numbers. That just didn't happen against Missouri's defense.

The Tigers' defense had a vice grip on the Gamecocks. Spencer Rattler is an eventual NFL draft pick and only had 81 yards passing at halftime. The MU pass rush was suffocating. There were no running lanes and few opportunities to score. The Gamecocks had 13 rushing yards going into the fourth quarter.

The second fully sustained South Carolina drive came late in the first half, where the Gamecocks trudged their way into MU territory before eventually stalling with 30 seconds left in the half and nailing a 50-yard field goal.

Missouri can live with that. Especially when the offense is scoring on most of its drives.

The only reason this grade isn't a solid A is because of the four penalties that MU committed on defense. Three of those penalties gave South Carolina first downs on third and long situations, keeping the defense on the field.

There was also a play where a Rattler pass popped up in the air like a fly ball was ruled a fumble by the referees, and MU's players didn't pounce on the football which would have ended the drive.

Those miscues didn't hurt Missouri in the end by any means. But, those are mistakes that Georgia takes advantage of.

The MU pass rush made sure of that as it finished with five sacks on the afternoon. Jaylon Carlies helped ice the cake with a leaping interception.

Grade: A-

Missouri special teams

A week after Luke Bauer was a hero at Kentucky, he had an up-and-down day against South Carolina.

Bauer fumbled a punt snap that led to great field position for the Gamecocks. Missouri's defense held, but that could have been a costly mistake.

Still, Bauer made up for it later with a booming 52-yard punt to the South Carolina 19. Marquis Johnson finished that play with a textbook special teams tackle. Bauer had another punt that went 64 yards and was downed at the South Carolina two-yard line.

Harrison Mevis was his consistent self, hitting a 53-yard field goal in the second half to give MU some breathing room. The special teams found a way to average out its bad plays with field-swinging play.

Grade: C

Mookie Cooper

Whenever Missouri needed a chunk on Saturday, it turned to Mookie Cooper.

MU's No. 3 receiver behind Burden and Wease was as consistent as they came on Saturday. He caught six passes for 57 yards on seven targets.

Cooper led the Tigers in yards after the catch on Saturday, which is usually Burden's job. But, when Burden and Wease were covered well, Mooke made plays when he needed to.

Grade: A

