Why it’s important for the WNBA to be a prominent league

WNBA players speak about why it is so important for the WNBA to be a prominent league in the sports world, and how its impact is felt by generations of young basketball players.

Video Transcript

NNEKE OGWUMIKE: Having the WNBA as a prominent league is imperative, not just for our league, but for women and for women in sport. It really helps advance where we see sport going for women, where we see business going for women, and where we see women in culture and society.

SUE BIRD: Having the WNBA be a prominent league is so important because it gives little girls who are getting into basketball something to dream towards. For me, growing up, it was college scholarships, which is amazing, obviously. We all want those as well.

But I think when you have that next level, when you have that professional league, it really opens things up.

COURTNEY WILLIAMS: I think just the little kids, right, little kids growing up and seeing that if we could do it, they could do it.

BETNIJAH LANEY: We, as women of the WNBA, we're much more than just basketball players. We are role models for young girls. We show them what they can be if they just stick true to something they love. And I feel like we give the fans hope.

NAZ HILLMON: You need someone who looks like you on the floor, or on the court, or on the field to really feel appreciated in your sport, to feel like you're respected. For those younger girls looking up to us in the WNBA, seeing that they could do exactly what we're doing, even if it's in a different sport, that's super important.

ALYSSA THOMAS: We have a league full of diverse women. And a lot of us have a lot of stories that can impact and be inspirational to a lot of young people and fans. So I think it's great that we keep promoting this league and growing this league.

AARI MCDONALD: It's sad to say, but we're the youngest league-- 26 years old. So I think the way it's going, and how the fans are helping us grow the game, and just supporting us, we'll get there. And we'll be the prominent league for the future. And we're going to keep elevating this game. And I think that the young girls will definitely have something more to contribute.

NATASHA CLOUD: I feel like we're the blueprint for a lot of different leagues, not only for women in sport, but for our fans as well. They deserve to be able to support their favorite players and their favorite women players.

LEXIE HULL: It's super important for young girls to see role models. And I think the WNBA does a great job of highlighting and showcasing incredible female athletes to hopefully inspire the youth to continue playing and get into the sport.

CHELSEA GRAY: The next generation is important. This game is always evolving. You see that from when the league first started to now. And so to see younger players be a part of the game, it's only going to raise awareness and allow others to join our league.