Why I'm signing with Ohio State: New Palestine's Ian Moore explains why he'll be a Buckeye

New Palestine offensive lineman Ian Moore, a four-star prospect rated as the No. 3 in-state high school football senior on the 247Sports composite list, has been committed to Ohio State since October of 2022. On Wednesday, he will officially become a Buckeye when he signs his letter of intent on the first day of the early signing period.

Moore wrote for IndyStar about his signing with Ohio State. In his own words:

New Palestine's Ian Moore poses for a photo Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

“Competing at a Division level has always been a dream of mine. I’ve been blessed with a multitude of offers to play D1 football, but Ohio State is where I thought I fit in.

There are several reasons why I’m signing to OSU. On my first unofficial visit, the staff, coaches and team made sure that I saw as much as I could see and had every question answered. My family and I were treated like family. The coaches and staff are very personable and I know that if I need anything, I can go to any of them.

Throughout the recruiting process, coach (Ryan) Day and coach (Justin) Frye have been amazing. They are just really good people. My grandmother, who got to meet them on my house visit on December 4th, gave them both the thumbs up. When they left she even said, ‘I know why you picked them. They were just like having another member of the family home for dinner.’

It’s like that every time I’m on campus or if they are popping in to check in at my school. This is part of the reason I committed early and the reason I’ve stayed committed. I know that when I get there in January, it will be a transition from high school to college. But, I know that I can go to Coach Day or Coach Frye if I need to talk about anything. I’ve seen how they are with their own families and how they are with my family. I know that they will be there.

I do understand that with any program, coaches may come and go. No matter who is at the reins, I believe in the brotherhood and tradition that Ohio State symbolizes. The short drive for my family is also nice. I like that my family will be close enough to come to home games and visit. The facilities, academics and strength program are some of the best in the country. I feel like OSU has everything I need to be successful on and off the field.”

