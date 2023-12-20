Why I'm signing with IU football: Fishers RB Khobie Martin explains why he'll be a Hoosier

Fishers running back Khobie Martin, a three-star prospect by 247Sports, was committed to Miami (Ohio) but opened up his recruitment after he was offered by Indiana during his senior season and ended up committing to the Hoosiers. He reupped that decision after the hiring of the new coaching staff at IU and will make it official when he signs on Wednesday

Martin wrote for IndyStar about his signing Indiana. In his own words:

Fishers Tigers running back Khobie Martin (24) runs the ball during the final game of class 6A sectionals between Fishers Tigers and Hamilton Southeastern Royals on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers. Hamilton Southeastern Royals will move on to regionals after beating Fishers Tigers 38-21.

"My decision to commit to IU ahead of signing day was a deeply personal and strategic choice. The allure of the crimson and cream resonated with me, that this was more than a college, it was an amazing opportunity to play for a school I always admired.

With the way recruitment works, I knew I needed to secure my spot with the team I knew I could grow and have the best journey with. I had found a place I was ready to call home, and I knew I would experience a great college career.

With all the offers I had, IU stood out unlike any of the others. The coaching staff’s belief in my potential fueled my confidence, and when Coach Cig/Coach Miller came on board, they confirmed my decision with their energy and proven record. I knew every practice would be a step toward greatness.

The relationships among the team members defined the Hoosier nation and the brotherhood that extended beyond the field for the players. The huge fan base, so many of my friends, teachers and coaches are IU alumni and are ready to continue to support my football career. I couldn't imagine missing the my chance to wear a Hoosiers jersey and commit to IU."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football recruiting: Fishers RB Khobie Martin on signing for IU