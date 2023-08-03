Why the idea of Clemson football leaving ACC, becoming independent isn't as crazy as it sounds

Clemson and Florida State continue to be the centerpieces of seeming endless speculation centered on college football and conference realignment.

That conjecture intensified Wednesday when a meeting of Florida State’s Board of Trustees presented an overwhelmingly unified front that took on the tone of an impending farewell.

Drew Weatherford, an FSU trustee and former quarterback for the Seminoles, was rather direct in his summation.

“Unless something drastic changes on the revenue side at the ACC, it’s not a matter of if we leave; in my opinion it’s a matter of how and when,” Weatherford said.

As longtime ACC kingpins in both fan and media interest as well as revenue-generating potential, Clemson and Florida State essentially are in lockstep when it comes to their futures, with both schools’ leadership indicating in no uncertain terms that unless major changes are forthcoming, their time as ACC members could be drawing to a close sooner rather than later.

Clemson President Jim Clements and Director of Athletics Graham Neff declined comment on Clemson’s ACC future on Thursday, but both have voiced unabashed support for “success incentives” that reward teams based on their postseason performance. The ACC endorsed the proposal during its annual meeting in May, but it would not go into effect until 2024-25.

That may not be enough to keep Clemson, an ACC member since its inception in 1953, and Florida State, a member since 1991, in the fold.

According to a CBSsports report, ACC schools received $39.4 million under their current deal in 2022; SEC programs received $49.9 million while Big Ten schools banked $58.8 million. The ACC, which is locked into its current TV deal until 2036, stands to lag even further behind when the SEC and Big Ten enter new deals this season and next, respectively.

The answer may be simple: Go independent.

Not long-term, mind you, but at least bask in the glow of being a singular entity for a year or two.

This concept would be more readily achieved if the ACC’s “Magnificent Seven” – a unified group intent on pursuing more revenue and a potential break from the league – will adopt a plus-one, giving it the eight teams required to effectively dissolve the league and the grant-of-rights pact that has the league's teams handcuffed. These seven teams, which emerged during the ACC meetings, include Clemson, FSU, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Before you discount the idea, consider the potential advantages:

Negotiate your own TV deal

A la Notre Dame, Clemson would be in position to negotiate its own TV deal. With Clemson’s track record in football – six College Football Playoff appearances, two national titles and 12 consecutive seasons with 10 or more victories – the Tigers would be an attractive “get” for any network, particularly those needing to fill the void left by the dissolution of the ACC.

Clemson football schedule could improve

Clemson could continue to schedule the "magnificent seven" former ACC schools and then perhaps set dates with age-old and now former ACC rivals such as Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. It would continue to play South Carolina, of course, and upcoming schedules already include games against LSU and Notre Dame.

The schedule would be rounded out much like it is now, with the Tigers facing one FCS opponent and one Group of 5 opponent, then perhaps step out and mix in a prominent Big Ten, Big 12 or PAC-12 foe.

Clemson can do realignment shopping

Clemson has been linked to the SEC for years, and as such would be a fit that would make regional sense. But as an independent, Clemson would also have the opportunity to shop itself around, soliciting potential offers from the Big Ten or the Big 12 as well as the SEC in the process.

The SEC has indicated that it’s done expanding for now, but if Clemson’s available, the league could continue its inevitable march toward a 20-team conference.

In a world in which college football rules the roost, Clemson is a coveted commodity and could wind up in a much better situation with a considerably better financial reward.

It may be a temporary fix, but independence may be the way to go.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football realignment option: Leave ACC, become independent